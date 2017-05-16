CORRECTED-CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches upward as banks, resource stocks gain

(In the third-last paragraph, corrects figures on Aimia stock to show it was down 6.7 percent at C$3.37, not down 0.3 percent to C$9.84)

* TSX up 20.38 points, or 0.13 percent, to 15,649.85

* Seven of index's 10 main groups in positive territory

TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.

At 10:35 a.m. ET (1435 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 22.95 points, or 0.15 percent, to 15,652.42, paring a significant portion of its opening gains.

Of the index's 10 main industry groups, six were in positive territory.

The most influential movers on the index were Bank of Nova Scotia, which rose 0.6 percent to C$76.18, and Royal Bank of Canada, which nudged 0.4 percent higher to C$93.97. Four of the five biggest index movers were financial stocks, helping lift the heavily-weighted group 0.2 percent.

Oil and gas companies continued to benefit from firmer oil prices, which extended recent gains as Kuwait joined Russia and Saudi Arabia in supporting prolonged supply cuts. U.S. crude was up 0.4 percent to $49.04 a barrel.

The overall energy group climbed 0.2 percent, with Enbridge Inc up 0.2 percent to C$54.63, and Encana Corp up a 0.8 percent gain C$15.56.

Wheaton Precious Metal Corp, formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp, rose 1.7 percent C$29 to help lift the materials group, which includes natural resource companies, by 0.4 percent.

On the downside was loyalty program provider Aimia Inc , which slumped 6.7 percent to C$3.37. Aimia shares have been battered after Air Canada announced last week that it would launch its own loyalty program in 2020.

BCE Inc, Canada's largest telecommunications provider, was little changed, off 0.3 percent at C$60.96, after it said a hacker accessed customer information containing about 1.9 million active email addresses.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by 147 to 92, for a 1.60-to-1 ratio on the upside. The index was posting 13 new 52-week highs. (Reporting by Solarina Ho, editing by G Crosse)