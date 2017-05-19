CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, energy leads broad rally as oil climbs

(Adds analyst quotes and background details, updates prices)
* TSX closes up 181.26 points, or 1.19 percent, at 15,458.46
* All of the index's 10 main groups end higher
* Energy rallies 2.5 percent
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, May 19 Canada's main stock index rose
on Friday, extending its rebound from a 5-month low set intraday
the day before, with energy shares leading a broad-based rally
ahead of the Victoria Day holiday long weekend as oil prices
rose.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 181.26 points, or 1.19 percent, at
15,458.46.
"The TSX is doing really nicely heading into the long
weekend," said Colin Cieszynski, senior market analyst at CMC
Markets Canada.
Investor sentiment toward Canada became less negative after
the index had been pressured earlier in the week by the prospect
of a renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement,
Cieszynski added.
On Thursday, the Trump administration set the clock ticking
toward a mid-August start of renegotiations of NAFTA and the TSX
hit its lowest intraday level since Dec. 7 at 15,164.73.
For the week, the index fell 0.5 percent.
Canadian economic data showed the country's annual inflation
rate held steady in April, while March retail sales climbed more
than expected, suggesting consumer spending was holding up.
The energy group jumped 2.5 percent, bolstered by higher oil
prices, with Enbridge Inc gaining 1.4 percent to
C$53.51.
U.S. crude prices settled up 98 cents at $50.33 a
barrel, closing out a second week of gains on growing
expectations that Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries and other producing countries will agree next week to
extend output cuts.
Some of the most influential movers on the index were
banking issues, with Bank of Nova Scotia topping the
list, rising 1.4 percent to C$75.48.
Home Capital Group Inc, which has been struggling
to finance its assets after Canada's biggest securities
regulator accused the company of making misleading statements to
investors, rose 3.7 percent to C$9.20 after it reported an
increase in its savings deposit balances.
The overall financial services group, which accounts for
about a third of the index's weight, gained nearly 1 percent.
All of the index's 10 main groups ended higher.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.3 percent.
Potash Corp advanced nearly 4 percent to C$22.48 as
the fertilizer producer's chief executive said a change in SQM's
governance that gave Potash greater influence did not
reflect its intent to raise its stake in the Chilean lithium
producer.
Canadian National Railway Co rose 1.3 percent to
C$101.24, while the overall industrials sector rose 1.0 percent.
(Additional reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Bernard Orr
and Meredith Mazzilli)