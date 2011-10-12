CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open up on commods, Europe optimism

Oct 12 Canada's main stock index looked set to open higher on Wednesday, with miners in focus, as metal prices rose on signs of Chinese restocking.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a higher open.

* U.S. stock index futures rose, putting the benchmark S&P 500 on track for its sixth day of gains in seven, as Slovakia moved toward a deal on expanding the euro zone rescue fund. [.N]

* European shares hit a five-week high with miners boosted by stronger metals on signs of Chinese restocking and on expectations that Slovakia's failure on Tuesday to ratify the euro zone's rescue plan was a temporary blip. [.EU]

* A rebound in Chinese shares lifted most Asian stocks, but Nikkei fell, with the automobile sector hit on Thailand's flood damage to factories

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global commodities benchmark, rose 0.51 percent in early trade.

* Brent crude rose over $1 as strong euro zone data and growing hopes that a deal would be done on expanding the zone's rescue fund prompted a move into riskier assets. [O/R]

* Gold rose 1 percent as the dollar slid to a four-week low against the euro. [GOL/]

* Copper prices rose, but concerns about the debt crisis in Europe and its implications on growth kept investors cautious. [MET/L]

CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* Research in Motion RIM.TO: Millions of BlackBerry users around the world were left without text communication services for a third day as RIM struggled to fix what it said was a switching failure in its private network. [ID:nL5E7LC1NA]

* Gran Colombia Gold (GCM.TO): The largest underground gold and silver producer in Colombia said its Mazamorras exploration camp was attacked by unknown invaders who set fire to buildings and caused considerable damage. [ID:nL3E7LC2C7]

* Bombardier Inc. (BBDa.TO)(BBDb.TO): Indonesian flag carrier PT Garuda Indonesia said it is in talks with Canada's Bombardier and Brazil's Embraer to buy 18 small-sized planes worth up to $720 million. [ID:nL3E7LC0P0]

* EXFO Inc. (EXF.TO): The telecom services provider posted a 62 percent fall in quarterly profit and said it expected to post lower first-quarter earnings. [ID:nL3E7LB44G]

* Air Canada ACa.TOACb.TO: The Canadian government will step in to make sure a strike at Air Canada will not start on Thursday morning as scheduled, Labour Minister Lisa Raitt said on Tuesday. [ID:nN1E79A0G1]

* First Uranium Corp. FIU.TO: The uranium and gold producer said on Tuesday that its second-quarter gold sales rose 17.7 percent from the prior quarter and it is maintaining its full year outlook despite problems at both its projects in South Africa. [ID:nN1E79A1VQ]

ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]

* Calfrac Well (CFW.TO) price target cut to C$48 from C$50 at RBC

* Canyon Services Group (FRC.TO) price target cut to C$17 from C$20 at RBC

* Capstone Mining (CS.TO) coverage started with outperform rating; C$4.25 target price at National Bank

* Cathedral Energy (CET.TO) price target cut to C$9.50 from C$10 at RBC

* Celtic Exploration CLT.TO coverage resumed with outperform rating at National Bank

* Crescent Point (CPG.TO) price target cut to C$50 from C$56 at CIBC

* Ensign Energy (ESI.TO) price target cut to C$22 from C$25 at RBC

* Exfo Inc (EXF.TO) rating cut to sector perform from outperform at National Bank

* PHX Energy Services (PHX.TO) price target cut to C$13.50 from C$14 at RBC

* Precision Drilling (PD.TO) price target cut to C$15 from C$19 at RBC

* Trican Well Service (TCW.TO) price target cut to C$26 from C$29 at RBC

* Trinidad Drilling (TDG.TO) price target cut to C$11 from C$12 at RBC ($1= $1.02 Canadian) (Reporting by Anil Kumar)