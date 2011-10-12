CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open up on commods, Europe optimism

Oct 12 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Wednesday, with miners in focus, as metal prices
rose on signs of Chinese restocking.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a higher
open.
* U.S. stock index futures rose, putting the benchmark S&P
500 on track for its sixth day of gains in seven, as Slovakia
moved toward a deal on expanding the euro zone rescue fund.
[.N]
* European shares hit a five-week high with miners boosted
by stronger metals on signs of Chinese restocking and on
expectations that Slovakia's failure on Tuesday to ratify the
euro zone's rescue plan was a temporary blip. [.EU]
* A rebound in Chinese shares lifted most Asian stocks, but
Nikkei fell, with the automobile sector hit on Thailand's flood
damage to factories
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, rose 0.51 percent in early trade.
* Brent crude rose over $1 as strong euro zone data and
growing hopes that a deal would be done on expanding the zone's
rescue fund prompted a move into riskier assets. [O/R]
* Gold rose 1 percent as the dollar slid to a four-week low
against the euro. [GOL/]
* Copper prices rose, but concerns about the debt crisis in
Europe and its implications on growth kept investors cautious.
[MET/L]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Research in Motion RIM.TO: Millions of BlackBerry users
around the world were left without text communication services
for a third day as RIM struggled to fix what it said was a
switching failure in its private network. [ID:nL5E7LC1NA]
* Gran Colombia Gold (GCM.TO): The largest underground gold
and silver producer in Colombia said its Mazamorras exploration
camp was attacked by unknown invaders who set fire to buildings
and caused considerable damage. [ID:nL3E7LC2C7]
* Bombardier Inc. (BBDa.TO)(BBDb.TO): Indonesian flag
carrier PT Garuda Indonesia said it is in talks with Canada's
Bombardier and Brazil's Embraer to buy 18 small-sized planes
worth up to $720 million. [ID:nL3E7LC0P0]
* EXFO Inc. (EXF.TO): The telecom services provider posted a
62 percent fall in quarterly profit and said it expected to
post lower first-quarter earnings. [ID:nL3E7LB44G]
* Air Canada ACa.TOACb.TO: The Canadian government will
step in to make sure a strike at Air Canada will not start on
Thursday morning as scheduled, Labour Minister Lisa Raitt said
on Tuesday. [ID:nN1E79A0G1]
* First Uranium Corp. FIU.TO: The uranium and gold
producer said on Tuesday that its second-quarter gold sales
rose 17.7 percent from the prior quarter and it is maintaining
its full year outlook despite problems at both its projects in
South Africa. [ID:nN1E79A1VQ]
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]
* Calfrac Well (CFW.TO) price target cut to C$48 from C$50
at RBC
* Canyon Services Group (FRC.TO) price target cut to C$17
from C$20 at RBC
* Capstone Mining (CS.TO) coverage started with outperform
rating; C$4.25 target price at National Bank
* Cathedral Energy (CET.TO) price target cut to C$9.50 from
C$10 at RBC
* Celtic Exploration CLT.TO coverage resumed with
outperform rating at National Bank
* Crescent Point (CPG.TO) price target cut to C$50 from C$56
at CIBC
* Ensign Energy (ESI.TO) price target cut to C$22 from C$25
at RBC
* Exfo Inc (EXF.TO) rating cut to sector perform from
outperform at National Bank
* PHX Energy Services (PHX.TO) price target cut to C$13.50
from C$14 at RBC
* Precision Drilling (PD.TO) price target cut to C$15 from
C$19 at RBC
* Trican Well Service (TCW.TO) price target cut to C$26 from
C$29 at RBC
* Trinidad Drilling (TDG.TO) price target cut to C$11 from
C$12 at RBC ($1= $1.02 Canadian)
