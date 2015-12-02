CANADA STOCKS-Futures higher ahead of Bank of Canada announcement

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as CP Rail and Cameco gain
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index moved higher in morning trade on Thursday, helped by a jump in Canadian Pacific Railway shares and a rebound in uranium producer Cameco Corp.
Dec 2 Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday ahead of a Bank of Canada policy announcement on interest rates.
The central bank is widely expected to hold rates at 0.50 percent. The announcement is due at 10:00 a.m. ET (1500 GMT).
The central bank has cut rates twice this year to offset the shock to the economy from a drop in oil prices.
December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.26 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index rallied on Tuesday to its highest closing level in nearly four weeks, led by financials following stronger-than-expected earnings for two of the country's main banks, while resource stocks also gained.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.04 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.05 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.19 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Royal Bank of Canada reported an 11 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit that topped market expectations, driven by gains at its personal, commercial banking and capital markets businesses.
Canada's Liberal government should commit to a 12-nation Pacific Rim free-trade deal inked by the country's former leaders, but it also must invest further in local auto assembly, a group representing auto-parts manufacturers said Tuesday.
French train maker Alstom should use the proceeds of the sale of its energy unit to make acquisitions abroad and could consider a tie-up with Canadian rival Bombardier, French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,066.8; +0.3 pct
US crude : $41.32; -1.24 pct
Brent crude : $43.86; -1.31 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,602; -0.65 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Empire Company Ltd : Raymond James cuts to "market perform" from "outperform"; target price to C$28 from C$31
Lundin Mining : Kepler Cheuvreux raises to "buy" from "reduce"
Bank of Nova Scotia : NBF raises price target to C$67 from C$65
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
0815 ADP national employment for Nov: Expected 190,000; Prior 182,000
0830 Labor costs revised for Q3: Expected +1.1 pct; Prior +1.4 pct
0830 Productivity revised for Q3: Expected +2.2 pct; Prior +1.6 pct
0945 ISM NY Business Conditions Index for Nov: Prior 65.8
0945 ISM-New York Index for Nov: Prior 705.3
($1= C$1.34) (Reporting by Ayesha Sruti Ahmed in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as oil prices rose and the energy, financial and industrial groups gained ground.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and as uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.