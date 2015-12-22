CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open lower

Dec 22 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday even as crude oil prices edged up from multi-year lows.

Oil prices rose slightly to retreat from 11-year lows as investors closed bearish positions ahead of the year-end holiday but global oversupply capped gains.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.26 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET.

No major economic events are scheduled for the day.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended little changed on Monday as energy stocks gave up early gains, but investors scooped up shares in safe-haven sectors such as consumer staples and healthcare, while gold producers climbed.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.04 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.04 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.15 percent.

TOP STORIES

Australia's antitrust regulator said it would consider a watered down version of Canadian infrastructure giant Brookfield Asset Management Inc's $6.5 billion bid for freight firm Asciano Ltd, reviving the prospect of a deal.

Canada's federal and provincial financial ministers are considering not raising premiums for the Canada Pension Plan (CPP), federal Liberal Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Monday, despite a Liberal campaign promise to enhance the plan.

COMMODITIES AT 7:30 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,076.90; -0.34 pct

US crude : $35.87; +0.20 pct

Brent crude : $36.33; +0.06 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,692.50; -0.96 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Canadian Pacific Railway : Barclays cuts price target to C$190 from C$210

CIBC : RBC cuts price target to C$107 from C$109

Oban Mining Corp : Dundee Capital starts coverage with "buy" rating

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 Corporate profits revise for Q3: Expected 1.3 pct; Prior -1.6 pct

0830 GDP final for Q3: Expected 1.9 pct; Prior 2.1 pct

0830 GDP sales final for Q3: Expected 2.7 pct; Prior 2.7 pct

0830 GDP cons spending final for Q3: Prior 3.0 pct

0830 GDP deflator final for Q3: Expected 1.3 pct; Prior 1.3 pct

0830 Core PCE prices final for Q3: Expected 1.3 pct; Prior 1.3 pct

0830 PCE prices final for Q3: Expected 1.3 pct; Prior 1.3 pct

0855 Redbook mm: Prior -0.8 pct

0855 Redbook yy: Prior 1.5 pct

0900 Monthly home price mm for Oct: Prior 0.8 pct

0900 Monthly home price yy for Oct: Prior 6.1 pct

0900 Monthly Home Price Index for Oct: Prior 226.5

1000 Existing home sales for Nov: Expected 5.35 mln; Prior 5.36 mln

1000 Existing home sales percentage change for Nov: Expected 0.0 pct; Prior -3.4 pct

1000 Rich Fed Composite Index for Dec: Prior -3

1000 Rich Fed, Services Index for Dec: Prior -1

1000 Rich Fed Manufacturing Shipments for Dec: Prior -2

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.39) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)