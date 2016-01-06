CANADA STOCKS-Futures trade lower with focus on China, N.Korea

Jan 6 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday as concerns over the Chinese economy resurfaced after it allowed the yuan to weaken further and a nuclear test by North Korea added to a growing list of geopolitical worries.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 1.33 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Statistics Canada will release trade balance data at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index edged lower on Tuesday as consumer, industrial and materials stocks weakened, while energy stocks rose despite weaker crude oil prices.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 1.52 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 1.59 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 1.8 percent.

TOP STORIES

North Korea said it successfully tested a miniaturised hydrogen nuclear device, claiming a significant advance in its strike capability and setting off alarm bells in Japan and South Korea.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc will appoint an interim chief executive to replace Michael Pearson who is hospitalized, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Israeli real estate developer Gazit-Globe said it sold a 2.9 percent stake in Canadian unit First Capital Realty for C$117 million ($83 million).

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,085.30; +0.64 pct

US crude : $35.01; -2.67 pct

Brent crude : $35.07.85; -3.71 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,605.50; -0.85 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Dream Unlimited Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$10 from C$12

Lumenpulse Inc : NBF raises target price to C$20 from C$18; rating "outperform"

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0815 ADP national employment for Dec: Expected 192,000; Prior 217,000

0830 International trade mm $ for Nov: Expected -$44.0 bln; Prior -$43.9 bln

0945 Markit Services PMI Final for Dec: Prior 53.7

0945 Markit Composite Final PMI for Dec: Prior 53.5

1000 Durables ex-defense, R mm for Nov: Prior -1.5 pct

1000 Durable goods, R mm for Nov: Prior 0.0 pct

1000 Factory orders mm for Nov: Expected -0.2 pct; Prior 1.5 pct

1000 Durables ex-transport R mm for Nov: Prior -0.1 pct

1000 Nondef cap ex-air R mm for Nov: Prior -0.4 pct

1000 Factory ex-transport mm for Nov: Prior 0.2 pct

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing PMI for Dec: Expected 56.0; Prior 55.9

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Business Activity for Dec: Expected 58.4; Prior 58.2

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Employment Index for Dec: Prior 55.0

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing New Orders Index for Dec: Prior 57.5

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Price Paid Index for Dec: Prior 50.3

