CANADA STOCKS-Futures gain as crude oil rally continues

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as CP Rail and Cameco gain
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index moved higher in morning trade on Thursday, helped by a jump in Canadian Pacific Railway shares and a rebound in uranium producer Cameco Corp.
Feb 18 Stock futures suggested a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices gained after Iran welcomed plans to freeze output and an industry report showed a surprise drop in U.S. inventory last week.
American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, said U.S. crude stocks unexpectedly fell by 3.3 million barrels last week.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.66 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET.
Wholesale trade data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index scored a six-week high on Wednesday, led by financial and energy stocks after crude oil prices surged on supply freeze optimism.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.42 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.38 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.58 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Bombardier is in talks with more potential buyers including United Airlines after winning a lifeline $3.8 billion order for its struggling CSeries jet from Air Canada , its sales chief said on Thursday.
Barrick Gold Corp , the world's largest gold producer, on Wednesday cut its 2016 total gold production forecast and cost per ounce of the metal amid a continued slump in prices.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,202.00; -0.75 pct
US crude : $31.61; +3.10 pct
Brent crude : $35.38; +2.55 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,567.00; -0.48 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Barrick Gold Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises target to C$21 from C$20.50; rating "buy"
Bombardier Inc : SocGen cuts rating to "sell" from "hold"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 275,000; Prior 269,000
0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 281,250
0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.250 mln; Prior 2.239 mln
0830 Philly Fed Business Index for Feb: Expected -3.0; Prior -3.5
0830 Philly Fed 6M Index for Feb: Prior 19.10
0830 Philly Fed Capex Index for Feb: Prior 9.40
0830 Philly Fed Employment for Feb: Prior -1.90
0830 Philly Fed Prices Paid for Feb: Prior -1.10
0830 Philly Fed New Orders for Feb: Prior -1.40
1000 Leading index change mm for Jan: Expected -0.2 pct; Prior -0.2 pct
($1= C$1.37)
