CANADA STOCKS-Fall in oil prices weigh on index futures

Feb 19 Stock futures suggested a lower opening
for Canada's main stock index on Friday as oil prices fell after
a record build in U.S. crude inventories last week stoked
concerns over persistent global oversupply.
Crude stocks rose by 2.1 million barrels to a peak of 504.1
million, data from the U.S. government's Energy Information
Administration (EIA) showed on Thursday.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.5
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Inflation numbers and retail sales data are due at 8:30 a.m.
ET.
Annual inflation rate is expected to have edged up slightly
in January to 1.7 percent from 1.6 percent in December. Last
month's annual core inflation rate is estimated at 1.9 percent,
same as the previous month. Meanwhile, retail sales in December
are predicted to have dropped by 0.6 percent from November.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index gained
for a fourth straight session on Thursday, sustaining a six-week
high, as gold, consumer and telecom stocks rose.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.35 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.35 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.40 percent.
TOP STORY
Fairfax Holdings reported a lower-than-expected
quarterly profit, hurt by higher losses on its investments.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,221.80; -0.35 pct
US crude : $30.13; -2.08 pct
Brent crude : $33.65; -1.84 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,594.00; +0.4 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Bank of Montreal : KBW cuts target price to C$77
from C$79
Canadian Tire Corp : Barclays raises target price
to C$143 from C$140; rating "overweight"
OceanaGold Corp : National Bank Financial raises
target price to C$3.85 from C$3.65
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
0830 CPI mm, SA for Jan: Expected -0.1 pct; Prior -0.1 pct
0830 CPI yy, NSA for Jan: Expected 1.3 pct; Prior 0.7 pct
0830 Core CPI mm, SA for Jan: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.2
pct
0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for Jan: Expected 2.1 pct; Prior 2.1
pct
0830 CPI Index, NSA for Jan: Expected 236.60; Prior 236.53
0830 Core CPI Index, SA for Jan: Prior 244.52
0830 Real Weekly earnings mm for Jan: Prior 0.1 pct
1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 130.0
1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior -2.6 pct
1130 Cleveland Fed CPI for Jan: Prior 0.1 pct
($1= C$1.38)
