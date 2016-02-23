CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open lower as oil rally fades

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as CP Rail and Cameco gain
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index moved higher in morning trade on Thursday, helped by a jump in Canadian Pacific Railway shares and a rebound in uranium producer Cameco Corp.
Feb 23 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as a rally in oil prices fizzled over doubts a potential production freeze will have any impact on a supply glut.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.2 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canadian stocks rose on Monday as energy shares rallied on a jump in oil prices, although gains were pared as the healthcare sector slumped and bank stocks reversed course ahead of quarterly earnings this week.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.02 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.06 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.19 percent.
No major Canadian economic releases are scheduled for the day.
TOP STORIES
Bank of Montreal posted a higher quarterly profit, lifted by growth in its U.S. personal and commercial banking business.
Bank of Nova Scotia has approached a unit of Bank of China, Maybank and two Japanese banks to gauge their interest in its $1.7 billion stake in Thai lender Thanachart, people familiar with the matter said.
Brookfield Asset Management Inc and its Australian rival, Qube Holdings Ltd are weighing a joint A$9 billion ($6.5 billion) bid for Asciano Ltd, Australia's biggest rail and port operator.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,216.50; +0.58 pct
US crude : $33.27; -0.33 pct
Brent crude : $35.05; +1.04 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,664.00; -0.64 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Endeavour Silver Corp : CIBC cuts rating to "sector underperformer"
Great Panther Silver Ltd : Euro Pacific cuts rating to "neutral" from "buy"
Primero Mining Corp : CIBC cuts rating to "sector performer"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0855 Redbook mm: Prior -2.5 pct
0855 Redbook yy: Prior 0.9 pct
0900 CaseShiller 20 mm sa for Dec: Expected 0.9 pct; Prior 0.9 pct
0900 CaseShiller 20 mm nsa for Dec: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior 0.1 pct
0900 CaseShiller 20 yy for Dec: Expected 5.8 pct; Prior 5.8 pct
1000 Consumer confidence for Feb: Expected 97.0; Prior 98.1
1000 Existing home sales for Jan: Expected 5.32 mln; Prior 5.46 mln
1000 Existing home sales % change for Jan: Expected -2.9 pct; Prior 14.7 pct
1000 Rich Fed composite index for Feb: Prior 2
1000 Rich Fed, services index for Feb: Prior 10
1000 Rich Fed manufacturing shipments for Feb: Prior -6
($1= C$1.37) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru)
