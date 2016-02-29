CANADA STOCKS-Futures higher as oil prices rise

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as financials, railway stocks weigh
* TSX closes down 37.93 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,441.36
Feb 29 Canada's main stock index looked set to open slightly higher on Monday as oil prices gained on rising hopes the market has bottomed out.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.16 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET.
Current account and producer prices data are due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, helped by gains in some major banks and energy companies and by a jump in shares of auto parts maker Magna International Inc, which reported strong European and North American demand.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.23 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.19 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.34 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International said on Sunday that Chief Executive Officer Michael Pearson would return from medical leave effective immediately, and it postponed the release of its fourth-quarter results planned for Monday.
A proposed Canadian government bailout of Bombardier Inc's new CSeries jet manufacturing program would reduce the company's stake in the money-losing aircraft, taking it off the plane maker's books and boosting results in the short-term, two sources familiar with the matter said.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,232.00; +1.00 pct
US crude : $32.86; +0.27 pct
Brent crude : $35.48; +1.08 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,692.00; -0.30 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Aecon Group Inc : CIBC raises target price to C$17 from C$16
Semafo Inc : RBC raises target price to C$5 from C$4.25; rating "sector perform"
Lundin Mining Corp : Berenberg starts with "hold" rating; target price C$4
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
0945 Chicago PMI for Feb: Expected 53.0; Prior 55.6
1000 Pending Homes Index for Jan: Prior 106.8
1000 Pending sales change mm for Jan: Expected 0.5 pct; Prior 0.1 pct
1030 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for Feb: Prior -34.60
Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.36) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
TORONTO, Jan 17 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as financial and railway stocks weighed, while shares of energy companies and gold miners rose on higher commodity prices.
