CANADA STOCKS-Futures lower as oil prices fall

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy stocks slip, Cameco falls
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.26 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, marking a new three-month high as an oil rally and improved risk appetite helped drive gains in energy and financial stocks.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.09 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.21 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.12 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc is under pressure from investors to introduce more transparency into its operations and expand its management ranks to regain credibility in the investment community, people familiar with the situation said.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,258.00; -0.06 pct
US crude : $37.67; -2.18 pct
Brent crude : $39.70; -1.71 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,960.50; -0.19 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Veresen Inc RBC cuts target prices to C$12 from C$16
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
No major economic releases are scheduled for the day.
Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.32) (Reporting by Riniki Sanyal in Bengaluru)
* TSX closes down 37.93 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,441.36