CANADA STOCKS-TSX set for lower opening after BOJ comments

March 15 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday, mirroring declines in global markets after the Bank of Japan painted a bleaker picture of the Japanese economy and oil prices dropped again.

The Bank of Japan said it would maintain its massive asset buying programme at existing levels and suggested it may roll out more stimulus as it struggles to reach an elusive inflation target.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.82 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as lower commodity prices weighed on miners and energy companies and investors took a cautious approach ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.40 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.51 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down O.38 percent.

TOP STORIES

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc cut its revenue forecast for the year by about 12 percent, or $1.5 billion, citing slower growth in its U.S. dermatology, gastrointestinal and women's health businesses.

Amaya Inc, the owner of online gambling sites PokerStars and Full Tilt, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as it added more customers.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,234.40; -0.80 pct

US crude : $36.27; -2.47 pct

Brent crude : $38.56; -2.45 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,912.00; -0.69 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Boardwalk REIT : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$54 from C$47.50

Canadian National Railway Co : NBF cuts ratings to "sector perform" from "outperform"

Detour Gold Corp : CIBC raises target price to C$24 from C$22

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 NY Fed Manufacturing index for Mar: Expected -10.00; Prior -16.64

0830 Producer Prices final demand yy for Feb: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior -0.2 pct

0830 Producer Prices final demand mm for Feb: Expected -0.2 pct; Prior 0.1 pct

0830 Producer Prices ex Food/energy yy for Feb: Expected 1.1 pct; Prior 0.6 pct

0830 Producer Prices ex Food/energy mm for Feb: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior 0.4 pct

0830 Producer Prices ex Food/energy/transport yy for Feb: Prior 0.8 pct

0830 Producer Prices ex Food/energy/transport mm for Feb: Prior 0.2 pct

0830 Retail sales mm for Feb: Expected -0.1 pct; Prior 0.2 pct

0830 Retail sales ex-autos mm for Feb: Expected -0.2 pct; Prior 0.1 pct

0830 Retail ex gas/autos for Feb: Prior 0.4 pct

0830 Retail control for Feb: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.6 pct

0855 Redbook mm: Prior 2.9 pct

0855 Redbook yy: Prior 0.7 pct

1000 Business inventories mm for Jan: Expected 0.0 pct; Prior 0.1 pct

1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for Mar: Expected 59; Prior 58

1600 Net L-T flows,exswaps for Jan: Prior -29.4 bln

1600 Foreign buying, T-bonds for Jan: Prior -35.9 bln

1600 Overall net capital flow for Jan: Prior -114.0 bln

1600 Net L-T flows, including swaps for Jan: Prior -43.4 bln

