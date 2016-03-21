CANADA STOCKS-TSX set for lower open as oil prices fall

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as financials, railway stocks weigh
* TSX closes down 37.93 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,441.36
March 21 Canadian stock futures were slightly lower on Monday, as oil prices fell under pressure from signs that some U.S. producers increased drilling and from uncertainty over a meeting of the world's major exporters next month to discuss freezing output.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.05 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, erasing the week's gains with a pullback in energy and banking stocks as well as slips in telecom and consumer staples names offsetting modest gains for industrial and materials stocks.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.09 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.09 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.11 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Canada's Pacific Exploration & Production Corp said it chose not to make an interest payment due March 28, as the company works with debtholders to restructure debt.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,245.00; -0.70 pct
US crude : $39.14; -0.76 pct
Brent crude : $41.13; -0.17 pct
LME 3-month copper : $5,069.50; +0.55 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Valeant Pharmaceuticals : Mizuho Securities cuts target price to $18 from $70
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
0830 National Activity Index for Feb: Prior 0.28
1000 Existing home sales for Feb: Expected 5.34 mln; Prior 5.47 mln
1000 Existing home sales percentage change for Feb: Expected -2.2 pct; Prior 0.4 pct
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.30) (Reporting by Riniki Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* TSX closes down 37.93 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,441.36
TORONTO, Jan 17 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as financial and railway stocks weighed, while shares of energy companies and gold miners rose on higher commodity prices.
TORONTO, Jan 17 Canada's main stock index was marginally lower on Tuesday as financial and railway stocks weighed, while shares in energy companies and gold miners rose on higher commodity prices.