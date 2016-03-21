版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX set for lower open as oil prices fall

March 21 Canadian stock futures were slightly lower on Monday, as oil prices fell under pressure from signs that some U.S. producers increased drilling and from uncertainty over a meeting of the world's major exporters next month to discuss freezing output.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.05 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, erasing the week's gains with a pullback in energy and banking stocks as well as slips in telecom and consumer staples names offsetting modest gains for industrial and materials stocks.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.09 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.09 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.11 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canada's Pacific Exploration & Production Corp said it chose not to make an interest payment due March 28, as the company works with debtholders to restructure debt.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,245.00; -0.70 pct

US crude : $39.14; -0.76 pct

Brent crude : $41.13; -0.17 pct

LME 3-month copper : $5,069.50; +0.55 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Valeant Pharmaceuticals : Mizuho Securities cuts target price to $18 from $70

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 National Activity Index for Feb: Prior 0.28

1000 Existing home sales for Feb: Expected 5.34 mln; Prior 5.47 mln

1000 Existing home sales percentage change for Feb: Expected -2.2 pct; Prior 0.4 pct

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.30) (Reporting by Riniki Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

