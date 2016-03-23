CANADA STOCKS-Futures slightly lower a day after Brussels attacks

March 23 Stock futures pointed to a slightly lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday as investors remained cautious after the deadly attacks in Brussels.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.13 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

No major economic events are scheduled for the day.

Canada's main stock index ended lower on Tuesday, with losses in financial, industrial and materials stocks partially offset by gains for energy companies and utilities.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.06 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET on Wednesday, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.02 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.05 percent.

TOP STORIES

The launch customer for Bombardier's new CSeries jetliner, Swiss International Air Lines, said on Wednesday it was confident of receiving the jet by June and that it planned to begin services in the third quarter.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,235.10; -1.04 pct

US crude : $41.06; -0.97 pct

Brent crude : $41.47; -0.77 pct

LME 3-month copper : $5,061.50; -0.07 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Precision Drilling Corp : Canaccord Genuity ups target price to C$6.50 from C$4.25

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0700 MBA mortgage application : Prior -3.3 pct

0700 Mortgage Market Index : Prior 481.00

0700 MBA Purchase Index: Prior 226.3

0700 Mortgage Refinance Index: Prior 1,940.3

0700 MBA 30-year mortgage rate : Prior 3.94 pct

1000 New home sales-units for Feb: Expected 0.510 mln; Prior 0.494 mln

1000 New home sales change mm for Feb: Expected 3.2 pct; Prior -9.2 pct

(Reporting by Riniki Sanyal in Bengaluru)