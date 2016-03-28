CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open higher on firmer oil prices

March 28 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil prices firmed, adding to gains in recent weeks as optimism holds that a production freeze among major producers may be implemented.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.13 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

No major economic events are scheduled for the day.

Canada's main stock index fell to a two-week low on Thursday before paring some losses, as bank stocks retreated amid rising chatter from U.S. central bankers about hiking interest rates and as a recovery in oil prices helped energy stocks.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.24 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.27 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.30 percent.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,210.00; -0.93 pct

US crude : $39.66; +0.48 pct

Brent crude : $40.53; +0.22 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,945.15; -0.09 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Suncor Energy Inc : Nomura raises target price to C$45 from C$41

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for Feb: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior 0.5 pct

0830 Core PCE price Index mm for Feb: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.3 pct

0830 Core PCE price Index yy for Feb: Prior 1.7 pct

0830 Advance goods trade balance for Feb: Prior -62.23 bln

0830 PCE Price index mm for Feb: Prior 0.1 pct

0830 PCE Price index yy for Feb: Prior 1.3 pct

0830 Personal consumption real mm for feb: Prior 0.4 pct

0830 Personal income mm for Feb: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior 0.5 pct

1000 Pending Homes Index for Feb: Prior 106.0

1000 Pending sales change mm for Feb: Expected 1.0 pct; Prior -2.5 pct

1030 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for Mar: Prior -31.80

1300 Dallas Fed PCE for Feb: Prior 2.2 pct

(Reporting by Riniki Sanyal in Bengaluru)