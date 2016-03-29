版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 3月 29日 星期二 21:00 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX drops as producer prices hit lowest since Dec 2014

March 29 Canadian stock futures inched lower on Tuesday, after data showed the biggest monthly decline for producer prices in over a year, driven by a drop in prices for energy and petroleum products.

Canadian producer prices fell 1.1 percent in February, far exceeding economists' expectations for a decline of 0.2 percent, data from Statistics Canada showed.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.64 percent at 8:55 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock rose on Monday following a long weekend, as strengthening financial and consumer shares offset losses in healthcare and commodity-related stocks.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.39 percent at 8:55 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.30 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.23 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

COMMODITIES AT 8:55 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,217.80; -0.18 pct

US crude : $38.47; -2.34 pct

Brent crude : $39.32; -2.36 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,925.50; -0.39 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Sears Canada : Desjardins cuts target price to C$4.75 from C$8.50

Barrick Gold Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$21.50 from C$21

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0855 Johnson Redbook Index mm: Prior 2.9 pct

0855 Johnson Redbook Index yy: Prior 0.8 pct

0900 CaseShiller 20 mm SA for Jan: Expected 0.7 pct; Prior 0.8 pct

0900 CaseShiller 20 mm NSA for Jan: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior 0.0 pct

0900 CaseShiller 20 yy for Jan: Expected 5.8 pct; Prior 5.7 pct

1000 Consumer Confidence for Mar: Expected 94.0; Prior 92.2

1030 Texas Service Sector Outlook for Mar: Prior -19.2

1030 Dallas Fed Services Revenue for Mar: Prior 9.7

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.32) (Reporting by Riniki Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐