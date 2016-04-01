CANADA STOCKS-Futures fall as oil prices edge lower

April 1 Canadian stock futures were lower on Friday as oil prices fell more than 2 percent amid growing scepticism that a looming deal to freeze crude production can help clear a global glut.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.56 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

RBC manufacturing PMI data is due at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index ended slightly lower on Thursday as losses for materials and financial stocks canceled out advances for energy stocks, whose recent strength helped the index notch its best monthly performance in more than four years.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.31 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.35 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.45 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canada plans to stick with major investment plans included in last week's budget, regardless of the level of the Canadian dollar or a pick-up in short-run growth, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Friday.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,232.50; -0.14 pct

US crude : $37.47; -2.27 pct

Brent crude : $39.42; -2.26 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,854.00; +0.14 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Dollarama Inc : CIBC raises target price to C$100 from C$90

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Non-farm payrolls for Mar: Expected 205,000; Prior 242,000

0830 Private payrolls for Mar: Expected 197,000; Prior 230,000

0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Mar: Expected 2,000; Prior -16,000

0830 Government payrolls for Mar: Prior 12,000

0830 Unemployment rate for Mar: Expected 4.9 pct; Prior 4.9 pct

0830 Average earnings mm for Mar: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior -0.1 pct

0830 Average workweek hours for Mar: Expected 34.5 hrs; Prior 34.4 hrs

0830 Labor force participation for Mar: Prior 62.9 pct

0830 U6 Underemployment for Mar: Prior 9.7 pct

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final for Mar: Prior 51.4

1000 Construction spending mm for Feb: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior 1.5 pct

1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for Mar: Expected 50.7; Prior 49.5

1000 ISM Manufacturing Prices paid for Mar: Expected 42.0; Prior 38.5

1000 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for Mar: Expected 49.5; Prior 48.5

1000 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for Mar: Prior 51.5

1000 U Mich Sentiment Final for Mar: Expected 90.5; Prior 90.0

1000 U Mich Conditions Final for Mar: Expected 106.1; Prior 105.6

1000 U Mich Expectations Final for Mar: Expected 80.5; Prior 80.0

1000 U Mich 1 year inflation final for Mar: Prior 2.7 pct

1000 U Mich 5-year inflation final for Mar: Prior 2.7 pct

1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 132.4

1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 0.7 pct

1330 Domestic car sales for Mar: Expected 5.50 mln; Prior 5.51 mln

1330 Domestic truck sales for Mar: Expected 8.40 mln; Prior 8.63 mln

1330 Total vehicle sales for Mar: Expected 17.50 mln; Prior 17.54 mln

1330 All car sales for Mar: Prior 7.39 mln

1330 All truck sales for Mar: Prior 10.16 mln

