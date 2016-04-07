CANADA STOCKS-Futures down as commodity prices fall

April 7 Canadian stock futures inched lower on
Thursday as commodity prices fell on concerns over demand.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.24
percent at 7:30 a.m. ET.
Monthly building permits data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET
Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, led by energy
stocks as oil prices rallied and helped by a sharp rise in the
shares of drugmaker Valeant.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.38 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.41 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.37 percent.
COMMODITIES AT 7:30 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,238; +1.27 pct
US crude : $37.86; +0.24 pct
Brent crude : $39.99; +0.35 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4701; -1.77 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Rogers Communications Inc : NBF raises to
outperform from sector perform
Telus Corp : National Bank Financial cuts to sector
perform from outperform
Domtar Corp : Davidson raises price target to $42;
rating neutral
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 270,000; Prior 276,000
0830 Jobless claims 4- week average: Prior 263,250
0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.173 mln; Prior
2.173 mln
1500 Consumer credit for Feb: Expected 14.74 bln; Prior
10.54 bln
($1 = C$1.31)
