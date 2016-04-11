CANADA STOCKS-Futures up as earnings season begins

April 11 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday ahead of the much-awaited corporate earnings season.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.61 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

No major economic releases are expected for the day.

Canada's main stock index jumped almost 1 percent on Friday, led by gains in energy companies as crude oil prices surged, helping the index eclipse most of the losses sustained earlier in the week.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.38 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.40 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.43 percent.

TOP STORIES

TransCanada Corp on Sunday said it had restarted the 590,000- barrel-per-day Keystone crude pipeline at reduced pressure after receiving U.S. approval.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,249.40; +0.56 pct

US crude : $39.65; -0.18 pct

Brent crude : $41.91; -0.07 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,641.50; -0.18 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Alamos Gold : National Bank Financial cuts ratings to "sector perform" from "outperform"

Canadian Pacific Railway : Barclays cuts target price to C$185 from C$190

Franco Nevada Corp : RBC raises target price to C$98.00 from C$91.00

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

No major economic releases for the day.

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.30) (Reporting by Riniki Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)