CANADA STOCKS-Futures fall as oil prices plunge

April 18 Canadian stock futures fell on Monday as oil prices plunged after a meeting between major producing nations on a proposed output freeze fell apart, leaving the world grappling with an excess of unwanted crude.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.28 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Foreign securities and investment data for February is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

Canada's main stock index slipped on Friday as energy shares pulled back with oil prices ahead of the weekend producer meeting, while Bombardier stock gained on reports it is close to a deal to sell up to 125 CSeries jets to a U.S. airline.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.26 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.33 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.28 percent.

TOP STORIES

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz pushed back on Saturday at the suggestion the central bank had accepted economic assumptions from the Department of Finance without doing due diligence about Finance Minister Bill Morneau's budget.

Spain's Abertis said on Monday that, together with a unit of Canada's Brookfield Asset Management, it will launch a bid for the shares of Brazil's Arteris it doesn't already own for 10.15 reais ($2.87) per share.

CVC Capital Partners, Qatar's QIA and Canada's Brookfield have abandoned a secret plan to bid for British supermarket group J.Sainsbury Plc, Sky News reported on Saturday.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,237.4; +0.35 pct

US crude : $39.01; -3.30 pct

Brent crude : $41.77; -3.06 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,780.50; -0.49 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Prometic Life : National Bank Financial starts with outperform

ARC Resources Ltd : Barclays raises target price to C$21 from C$19

Crescent Point Energy Corp : Barclays raises target price to C$22 from C$15

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for Apr: Expected 59; Prior 58

(Reporting by Anjali James in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)