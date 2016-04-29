CANADA STOCKS-Futures rise ahead of economic data

April 29 Stock futures pointed to a higher
opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday as oil rose and
ahead of the release of GDP and producer and raw material price
data.
Canada's gross domestic product is expected to have slipped
by 0.1 percent in February, pulling back from a strong start to
the year. The report is due at 8:30 a.m.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.14
percent at 7:30 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index edged slightly lower on Thursday
as losses for financials and other sectors offset gains for gold
miners and Bombardier Inc after the company won a
large plane order.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.06 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.12 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.27 percent.
TOP STORIES
Air Canada, the country's largest airline, reported
a first-quarter profit, compared with a loss a year earlier,
helped by a decline in fuel costs.
A major CSeries order from Delta Air Lines will
likely hold investor attention at Bombardier's annual
meeting on Friday, overshadowing discord between the company's
founding family and disgruntled shareholders.
Canadian base metal miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd
reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly profit as copper
production costs fell and production rose in its Zambia
operations.
COMMODITIES AT 7:30 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,280.00; +1.15 pct
US crude : $46.49; +1.00 pct
Brent crude : $48.32; +0.37 pct
LME 3-month copper : $5,041.00; +2.00 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Bombardier : CIBC raises target price to C$2.25
from C$1.60
Constellation Software : Barclays cuts target to
C$515 from C$565; rating "equal weight"
Loblaw Companies Ltd : Barclays raises target to C$77
from C$75; rating "overweight"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
0830 Personal Consumption Expenditure real mm for Mar: Prior
0.2 pct
0830 Personal income mm for Mar: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.2
pct
0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for Mar: Expected 0.2 pct;
Prior 0.1 pct
0830 Core PCE price index mm for Mar: Expected 0.1 pct;
Prior 0.1 pct
0830 Core PCE price index yy for Mar: Prior 1.7 pct
0830 PCE price index mm for Mar: Prior -0.1 pct
0830 PCE price index yy for Mar: Prior 1.0 pct
0830 Employment wages qq for Q1: Prior 0.5 pct
0830 Employment benefits qq for Q1: Prior 0.6 pct
0830 Employment costs for Q1: Expected 0.6 pct; Prior 0.5
pct
0945 Chicago PMI for Apr: Expected 53; Prior 53.6
1000 U Mich Consumer Sentiment Index Final for Apr: Expected
90; Prior 89.7
1000 U Mich Conditions Final for Apr: Expected 106.0; Prior
105.4
1000 U Mich Expectations Final for Apr: Expected 80.2; Prior
79.6
1000 U Mich 1 year inflation final for Apr: Prior 2.7 pct
1000 U Mich 5-year inflation final for Apr: Prior 2.5 pct
1300 Dallas fed PCE for Mar: Prior 1.8 pct
($1= C$1.25)
