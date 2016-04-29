CANADA STOCKS-Futures rise ahead of economic data

April 29 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday as oil rose and ahead of the release of GDP and producer and raw material price data.

Canada's gross domestic product is expected to have slipped by 0.1 percent in February, pulling back from a strong start to the year. The report is due at 8:30 a.m.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.14 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index edged slightly lower on Thursday as losses for financials and other sectors offset gains for gold miners and Bombardier Inc after the company won a large plane order.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.06 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.12 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.27 percent.

TOP STORIES

Air Canada, the country's largest airline, reported a first-quarter profit, compared with a loss a year earlier, helped by a decline in fuel costs.

A major CSeries order from Delta Air Lines will likely hold investor attention at Bombardier's annual meeting on Friday, overshadowing discord between the company's founding family and disgruntled shareholders.

Canadian base metal miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly profit as copper production costs fell and production rose in its Zambia operations.

COMMODITIES AT 7:30 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,280.00; +1.15 pct

US crude : $46.49; +1.00 pct

Brent crude : $48.32; +0.37 pct

LME 3-month copper : $5,041.00; +2.00 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Bombardier : CIBC raises target price to C$2.25 from C$1.60

Constellation Software : Barclays cuts target to C$515 from C$565; rating "equal weight"

Loblaw Companies Ltd : Barclays raises target to C$77 from C$75; rating "overweight"

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Personal Consumption Expenditure real mm for Mar: Prior 0.2 pct

0830 Personal income mm for Mar: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.2 pct

0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for Mar: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.1 pct

0830 Core PCE price index mm for Mar: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior 0.1 pct

0830 Core PCE price index yy for Mar: Prior 1.7 pct

0830 PCE price index mm for Mar: Prior -0.1 pct

0830 PCE price index yy for Mar: Prior 1.0 pct

0830 Employment wages qq for Q1: Prior 0.5 pct

0830 Employment benefits qq for Q1: Prior 0.6 pct

0830 Employment costs for Q1: Expected 0.6 pct; Prior 0.5 pct

0945 Chicago PMI for Apr: Expected 53; Prior 53.6

1000 U Mich Consumer Sentiment Index Final for Apr: Expected 90; Prior 89.7

1000 U Mich Conditions Final for Apr: Expected 106.0; Prior 105.4

1000 U Mich Expectations Final for Apr: Expected 80.2; Prior 79.6

1000 U Mich 1 year inflation final for Apr: Prior 2.7 pct

1000 U Mich 5-year inflation final for Apr: Prior 2.5 pct

1300 Dallas fed PCE for Mar: Prior 1.8 pct

