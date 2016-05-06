CANADA STOCKS-Futures trade lower ahead of jobs report

May 6 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening
for Canada's main stock index on Friday as investors awaited the
U.S. April payrolls report for more clues about the interest
rate outlook in the world's largest economy.
Nonfarm payrolls probably increased by 202,000 last month in
the U.S. Labor Department's data due for publication, after
growing by 215,000 in March, according to a Reuters survey of
economists.
Statistics Canada is also scheduled to report employment
data for April at 8:30 a.m. ET. Jobs growth is expected to be
flat after the economy created 40,600 jobs in March. The April
unemployment rate, however, is expected to have slightly
increased to 7.2 percent from 7.1 in March.
The Ivey Purchasing Managers Index is due at 10:00 a.m. ET
.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.13
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index ended nearly unchanged on Thursday
as gains for gold stocks offset losses for financials, while
investors grappled with impact of a massive wildfire that has
shut some production in the country's oil sands region.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.20 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.23 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.22 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
The 88,000 residents who fled a wildfire that has ravaged
the Canadian oil town of Fort McMurray in Alberta will not be
able to return home anytime soon, officials warned on Thursday,
even as the inferno edged slowly south.
Boosted by a pivotal CSeries deal with Delta Air Lines
, Canada's Bombardier Inc is rekindling sales
talks with several U.S. and European carriers, even as it eyes
China, the world's fastest-growing aviation nation.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,282.00; +0.83 pct
US crude : $44.04; -0.63 pct
Brent crude : $44.70; -0.69 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,783.50; -0.03 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Canadian Natural Resources : NBF raises rating to
"outperform" from "sector perform"
CI Financial Corp : Barclays cuts target to C$29
from C$30; rating "overweight"
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc : RBC Capital raises target
price to $54 from $53; rating "outperform"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
0830 Employment change for Apr: Expected 0; Prior 40,600
0830 Unemployment rate for Apr: Expected 7.2 pct; Prior 7.1
pct
0830 Full time employment change for Apr: Prior 35,300
0830 Part time employment change for Apr: Prior 5,300
0830 Participation rate for Apr: Prior 65.90 pct
1000 Ivey PMI for Apr: Prior 57.9
1000 Ivey PMI SA for Apr: Expected 52.5; Prior 50.1
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.29)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)