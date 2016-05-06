CANADA STOCKS-Futures trade lower ahead of jobs report

May 6 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday as investors awaited the U.S. April payrolls report for more clues about the interest rate outlook in the world's largest economy.

Nonfarm payrolls probably increased by 202,000 last month in the U.S. Labor Department's data due for publication, after growing by 215,000 in March, according to a Reuters survey of economists.

Statistics Canada is also scheduled to report employment data for April at 8:30 a.m. ET. Jobs growth is expected to be flat after the economy created 40,600 jobs in March. The April unemployment rate, however, is expected to have slightly increased to 7.2 percent from 7.1 in March.

The Ivey Purchasing Managers Index is due at 10:00 a.m. ET .

June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.13 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index ended nearly unchanged on Thursday as gains for gold stocks offset losses for financials, while investors grappled with impact of a massive wildfire that has shut some production in the country's oil sands region.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.20 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.23 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.22 percent.

TOP STORIES

The 88,000 residents who fled a wildfire that has ravaged the Canadian oil town of Fort McMurray in Alberta will not be able to return home anytime soon, officials warned on Thursday, even as the inferno edged slowly south.

Boosted by a pivotal CSeries deal with Delta Air Lines , Canada's Bombardier Inc is rekindling sales talks with several U.S. and European carriers, even as it eyes China, the world's fastest-growing aviation nation.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,282.00; +0.83 pct

US crude : $44.04; -0.63 pct

Brent crude : $44.70; -0.69 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,783.50; -0.03 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Canadian Natural Resources : NBF raises rating to "outperform" from "sector perform"

CI Financial Corp : Barclays cuts target to C$29 from C$30; rating "overweight"

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc : RBC Capital raises target price to $54 from $53; rating "outperform"

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Employment change for Apr: Expected 0; Prior 40,600

0830 Unemployment rate for Apr: Expected 7.2 pct; Prior 7.1 pct

0830 Full time employment change for Apr: Prior 35,300

0830 Part time employment change for Apr: Prior 5,300

0830 Participation rate for Apr: Prior 65.90 pct

1000 Ivey PMI for Apr: Prior 57.9

1000 Ivey PMI SA for Apr: Expected 52.5; Prior 50.1

