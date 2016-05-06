CANADA STOCKS-Futures extend losses after weak jobs reports

(Updates after release of jobs data)
May 6 Canadian stock index futures extended
losses after weak Canadian and U.S. jobs reports for April.
U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by 160,000 jobs, short of
the 202,000 analysts had expected on average, as construction
employment barely rose and the retail sector shed jobs. The gain
in employment was the smallest in seven months.
Canada lost a net 2,100 jobs last month, compared with
expectations of no change. The unemployment rate was steady at
7.1 percent.
The Ivey Purchasing Managers Index is due at 10:00 a.m. ET
.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.52
percent at 8:45 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index ended nearly unchanged on Thursday
as gains for gold stocks offset losses for financials, while
investors grappled with impact of a massive wildfire that has
shut some production in the country's oil sands region.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.51 percent at 8:45 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.60 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.56 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
The 88,000 residents who fled a wildfire that has ravaged
the Canadian oil town of Fort McMurray in Alberta will not be
able to return home anytime soon, officials warned, even as the
inferno edged slowly south.
The Royal Bank of Canada is handing over to the government
names of clients with "relationships or connections" to a
Panamanian law firm at the center of a massive leak of offshore
financial data, the lender confirmed on Thursday.
Boosted by a pivotal CSeries deal with Delta Air Lines
, Canada's Bombardier Inc is rekindling sales
talks with several U.S. and European carriers, even as it eyes
China, the world's fastest-growing aviation nation.
COMMODITIES AT 8:45 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,292.60; +1.67 pct
US crude : $43.94; -0.93 pct
Brent crude : $44.51; -1.18 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,782.00; -0.06 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Canadian Natural Resources : NBF raises rating to
"outperform" from "sector perform"
CI Financial Corp : Barclays cuts target to C$29
from C$30; rating "overweight"
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc : RBC Capital raises target
price to $54 from $53; rating "outperform"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
0830 Non-farm payrolls for Apr: Actual 160,000; Revised
208,000
0830 Private payrolls for Apr: Actual 171,000; Revised
184,000
0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Apr: Actual +4,000; Prior
-29,000
0830 Government payrolls for Apr: Actual -11,000; Revised
+24,000
0830 Unemployment rate for Apr: Actual 5.0 pct; Prior 5.0
pct
0830 Average earnings mm for Apr: Actual +0.3 pct; Revised
+0.2 pct
0830 Average workweek hours for Apr: Actual 34.5 hrs; Prior
34.4 hrs
0830 Labor force participation for Apr: Actual 62.8 pct;
Prior 63.0 pct
0830 U6 underemployment for Apr: Actual 9.7 pct; Prior 9.8
pct
1500 Consumer credit for Mar: Expected 16.00 bln; Prior
17.22 bln
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.29)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru)