CANADA STOCKS-Futures trade higher on global cues

May 10 Canada's main stock index futures
indicated a higher open on Tuesday following gains in global
markets after Japan warned it was prepared to step in to weaken
its currency.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.28
percent at 7:25 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index fell to a nearly four-week low on
Monday as lower commodity prices weighed on energy and mining
stocks, while financials also fell.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.21 percent at 7:25 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.21 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.09 percent.
No major Canadian economic releases are scheduled for the
day.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Repair crews were expected to assess wildfire damage to the
Canadian energy boomtown of Fort McMurray as the oil sands
companies surrounding the ravaged city looked at bringing
production back on line.
Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co said on
Tuesday its joint venture with Canada's AltaGas would
suspend a liquefied natural gas project in Canada for the
foreseeable future due to low energy prices.
TMX Group Ltd, which owns and operates the Toronto
Stock Exchange, posted a 9 percent rise in quarterly profit late
on Monday, helped by lower operating expenses.
COMMODITIES AT 7:25 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,263.90; -0.13 pct
US crude : $43.33; -0.21 pct
Brent crude : $43.89; +0.60 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,686.50; +0.01 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Athabasca Oil Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises rating
to "buy" from "hold"
Lundin Mining Corp : Paradigm Capital raises target
price to C$7.75 from C$6.50; rating "buy"
Raging River Exploration Inc : Desjardins raises
target price to C$12 from C$11.50
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
1000 JOLTS job openings for Mar: Expected 5.431 mln; Prior
5.445 mln
1000 Wholesale inventories mm for Mar: Expected 0.1 pct;
Prior -0.5 pct
1000 Wholesale sales mm for Mar: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior
-0.2 pct
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.30)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)