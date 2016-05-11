CANADA STOCKS-Futures trade modestly higher on oil prices

May 11 Canada's main stock index futures were
slightly firmer as oil prices reversed course to trade higher
after falling nearly a percent.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.05
percent at 7:25 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index on Tuesday scored its largest gain
since mid February as oil and global stocks rose, while Canada's
oil sands production trickled back as the wildfire threat eased.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.21 percent at 7:25 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.13 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.15 percent.
Thomson Reuters/Ipsos Primary Consumer Sentiment Index data
is due at 11:00 a.m. ET.
TOP STORIES
Market participants are closely watching for the prospect of
further restarts by Canadian oil sands producers near
wildfire-ravaged Fort McMurray as some companies began slowly
bringing operations back online.
Kinross Gold Corp reported lower-than-expected
quarterly revenue as the world's fifth biggest gold miner
struggled with lower realized gold prices.
Canada's InnVest Real Estate Investment said that
it has entered into an agreement to be bought by Bluesky Hotels
and Resorts.
COMMODITIES AT 7:25 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,274.50; +0.84 pct
US crude : $44.73; -0.16 pct
Brent crude : $45.88; +0.79 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,275.50; +0. pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Chinook Energy Inc : Raymond James cuts rating to
"underperform" from "market perform"
Lundin Mining Corp : Paradigm Capital raises target
price to C$7.75 from C$6.50; rating "buy"
Trinidad Drilling Ltd : TD Securities raises target
price to C$2.75 from C$2.50; rating "buy"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
1100 Thomson Reuters / Ipsos Primary Consumer Sentiment
Index for May: Prior 55.5
1400 Federal budget for Apr: Expected $112.00 bln; Prior
-$108.0 bln
($1= C$1.29)
