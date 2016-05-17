CANADA STOCKS-Futures trade higher as oil nears $50

May 17 Canada's main stock index futures indicated a higher open for Tuesday as oil prices hovered near a six-month high. June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.15 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. Manufacturing sales data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET Canada's main stock index rallied more than one percent to a two-week high on Monday, with energy stocks leading broad-based gains as oil surged. Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.02 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.04 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.07 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s) TOP STORIES A massive wildfire burning around the oil sands hub of Fort McMurray was growing and moving rapidly north late on Monday, forcing firefighters to shift their focus to protecting major oil sand facilities north of the city, officials said. Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA may challenge the state funding received by Canadian rival Bombardier Inc at the World Trade Organization (WTO), a senior executive told Reuters on Monday. Hudson's Bay Co will expand in Europe by taking over 20 department stores in the Netherlands, it said on Tuesday. PokerStars owner Amaya Inc's quarterly profit more than doubled as the company added customers, expanded its online casino offerings and invested in its online sportsbook, results showed on Monday. Indonesia's Gunawan family is weighing the sale of as much as an 80 percent stake in its general insurance business, PT Asuransi Multi Artha Guna, to Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings, sources familiar with the matter said. COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET Gold futures : $1,121.1; -0.18 pct US crude : $47.8; +0.17 pct Brent crude : $48.88; -0.18 pct LME 3-month copper : $4,428; -0.37 pct ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS Eldorado Gold : CIBC raises price target to $6.00 from $5.50 U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY 0830 CPI mm, SA for Apr: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.1 pct 0830 CPI yy, NSA for Apr: Expected 1.1 pct; Prior 0.9 pct 0830 Core CPI mm, SA for Apr: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.1 pct 0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for Apr: Expected 2.1 pct; Prior 2.2 pct 0830 CPI Index, NSA for Apr: Expected 239.10; Prior 238.13 0830 Core CPI Index, SA for Apr: Prior 246.10 0830 Real weekly earnings mm for Apr: Prior 0.2 pct 0830 Building permits: number for Apr: Expected 1.130 mln; Prior 1.076 mln 0830 Build permits: change mm for Apr: Prior -8.6 pct 0830 Housing starts number mm for Apr: Expected 1.127 mln; Prior 1.089 mln 0830 House starts mm: change for Apr: Prior -8.8 pct 0855 Redbook mm: Prior -3.1 pct 0855 Redbook yy: Prior 0.8 pct 0915 Industrial output mm for Apr: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior -0.6 pct 0915 Capacity utilization mm for Apr: Expected 75.0 pct; Prior 74.8 pct 0915 Manufacture output mm for Apr: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior -0.3 pct 1130 Cleveland fed CPI for Apr: Prior 0.2 pct FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES: TSX market report Canadian dollar and bonds report Reuters global stocks poll for Canada Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.29) (Reporting by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)