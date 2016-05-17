CANADA STOCKS-Futures trade higher as oil nears $50

May 17 Canada's main stock index futures
indicated a higher open for Tuesday as oil prices hovered near a
six-month high.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.15
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Manufacturing sales data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET
Canada's main stock index rallied more than one percent to a
two-week high on Monday, with energy stocks leading broad-based
gains as oil surged.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.02 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.04 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.07 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
A massive wildfire burning around the oil sands hub of Fort
McMurray was growing and moving rapidly north late on Monday,
forcing firefighters to shift their focus to protecting major
oil sand facilities north of the city, officials said.
Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA may challenge the
state funding received by Canadian rival Bombardier Inc
at the World Trade Organization (WTO), a senior
executive told Reuters on Monday.
Hudson's Bay Co will expand in Europe by taking
over 20 department stores in the Netherlands, it said on
Tuesday.
PokerStars owner Amaya Inc's quarterly
profit more than doubled as the company added customers,
expanded its online casino offerings and invested in its online
sportsbook, results showed on Monday.
Indonesia's Gunawan family is weighing the sale of as much
as an 80 percent stake in its general insurance business, PT
Asuransi Multi Artha Guna, to Canada's Fairfax
Financial Holdings, sources familiar with the matter
said.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,121.1; -0.18 pct
US crude : $47.8; +0.17 pct
Brent crude : $48.88; -0.18 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,428; -0.37 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Eldorado Gold : CIBC raises price target to $6.00
from $5.50
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0830 CPI mm, SA for Apr: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.1 pct
0830 CPI yy, NSA for Apr: Expected 1.1 pct; Prior 0.9 pct
0830 Core CPI mm, SA for Apr: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.1
pct
0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for Apr: Expected 2.1 pct; Prior 2.2
pct
0830 CPI Index, NSA for Apr: Expected 239.10; Prior 238.13
0830 Core CPI Index, SA for Apr: Prior 246.10
0830 Real weekly earnings mm for Apr: Prior 0.2 pct
0830 Building permits: number for Apr: Expected 1.130 mln;
Prior 1.076 mln
0830 Build permits: change mm for Apr: Prior -8.6 pct
0830 Housing starts number mm for Apr: Expected 1.127 mln;
Prior 1.089 mln
0830 House starts mm: change for Apr: Prior -8.8 pct
0855 Redbook mm: Prior -3.1 pct
0855 Redbook yy: Prior 0.8 pct
0915 Industrial output mm for Apr: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior
-0.6 pct
0915 Capacity utilization mm for Apr: Expected 75.0 pct;
Prior 74.8 pct
0915 Manufacture output mm for Apr: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior
-0.3 pct
1130 Cleveland fed CPI for Apr: Prior 0.2 pct
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1 = C$1.29)
(Reporting by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)