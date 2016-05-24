CANADA STOCKS-Futures trade slightly higher

May 24 Canada's main stock index was set to open
modestly higher on Tuesday, with June futures on the S&P TSX
index up 0.12 percent at 7:40 a.m. ET.
The market was closed for a holiday on Monday.
Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as financials and
energy led broad-based gains, helped by a global rally in stocks
as the negative impact of Federal Reserve rate hike speculation
faded.
No major economic releases are scheduled.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.31 percent at 7:40 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.35 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.40 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Video conferencing equipment maker Polycom Inc said
on Monday it received a revised proposal from a private equity
firm that could be superior to an offer from Canada's Mitel
Networks Corp.
COMMODITIES AT 7:40 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,141.40; -0.81 pct
US crude : $48.06; -0.04 pct
Brent crude : $48.21; -0.27 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,608.50; +1.02 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Brick Brewing Co. Ltd : Paradigm starts coverage
with "buy" rating; C$2.75 price target
IAG : NBF raises price target to C$42 from C$40;
rating "sector perform"
Sun Life Financial Inc : NBF raises price target to
C$47 from C$44; rating "outperform"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0855 Johnson Redbook Index mm: Prior 2.3 pct
0855 Johnson Redbook Index yy: Prior 0.5 pct
1000 New home sales-units for Apr: Expected 0.523 mln; Prior
0.511 mln
1000 New home sales change mm for Apr: Expected 2.0 pct;
Prior -1.5 pct
1000 Richmond Fed Manufacturing Composite Index for May:
Prior 14
1000 Richmond Fed, Services Index for May: Prior 15
1000 Richmond Fed Manufacturing Shipments for May: Prior 14
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.32)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)