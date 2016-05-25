CANADA STOCKS-Futures higher as oil nudges $50 per barrel

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by energy and gold miners
TORONTO, Jan 17 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as higher commodity prices supported the shares of energy and gold mining companies.
May 25 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday as oil prices rose towards $50 per barrel on expectations of shrinking supply due to well fires in Canada and other outages.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.47 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Bank of Canada rate decision is due at 10:00 a.m. ET .
Canada's main stock index closed higher on Tuesday as strength in the financial sector ahead of the bank earnings season helped overcome a slump in shares of gold miners.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.34 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.35 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.40 percent.
TOP STORIES
The Securities and Exchange Commission is concerned about the way Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc has been disclosing its "non-GAAP" financial measures, regulatory filings showed on Tuesday.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,221.60; -0.62 pct
US crude : $49.13; +1.07 pct
Brent crude : $49.18; +1.17 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,617.00; +0.35 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Saputo : National Bank Financial raises target price to C$42 from C$38
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
0830 Advance goods trade balance for Apr: Prior -$56.90 bln
0900 Monthly home price mm for Mar: Prior 0.4 pct
0900 Monthly home price yy for Mar: Prior 5.6 pct
0900 Monthly Home Price Index for Mar: Prior 231.4
($1= C$1.31)
* TSX closes down 17.99 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,479.29
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.