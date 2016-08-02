CANADA STOCKS-Futures fall as oil prices remain under pressure

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, as higher bond yields and solid U.S. bank earnings helped boost the index's heavyweight financials sector.
Aug 2 Stock futures pointed to a lower start for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as investors remained concerned about oil prices in the face of weak demand outlook.
Oil prices edged higher after falling by up to 10 percent in just one week. WTI Crude was trading at $40.55, after briefly dipping below $40.
September futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.33 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET.
RBC Canadian manufacturing PMI data is due at 9:30 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as its large energy sector recouped some losses from earlier in the week with oil prices steadying, and miners gained with gold trading at a three-week high.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.19 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.28 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.22 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Thomson Reuters has joined a consortium of the world's biggest financial institutions that is working on how to use the blockchain technology that underpins bitcoin in global financial markets, the company said on Tuesday.
COMMODITIES AT 7:30 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,356.50; +0.38 pct
US crude : $40.55; +1.22 pct
Brent crude : $42.82; +1.61 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,895.50; +0.28 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd : CIBC raises price target to C$725 from C$700
Hudbay Minerals : BMO cuts rating to "market perform"
Telus Corp : NBF raises target price to C$44 from C$42; rating "sector perform"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0830 Personal Consumption Expenditure real mm for Jun: Prior 0.3 pct
0830 Personal Income Account mm for Jun: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.2 pct
0830 Personal Consumption Expenditure adjusted mm for Jun: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.4 pct
0830 Core PCE price index mm for Jun: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior 0.2 pct
0830 Core PCE price index yy for Jun: Prior 1.6 pct
0830 PCE price index mm for Jun: Prior 0.2 pct
0830 PCE price index yy for Jun: Prior 0.9 pct
0855 Johnson Redbook Index mm: Prior -0.5 pct
0855 Johnson Redbook Index yy: Prior 0.6 pct
0945 ISM-New York Index for Jul: Prior 715.8
0945 ISM NY Business Conditions for Jul: Prior 45.4
1330 Domestic car sales for Jul: Prior 4.95 mln
1330 Domestic truck sales for Jul: Prior 8.24 mln
1330 Total vehicle sales for Jul: Prior 16.66 mln
1330 All car sales for Jul: Prior 6.76 mln
1330 All truck sales for Jul: Prior 9.90 mln
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.31) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, as higher bond yields and solid U.S. bank earnings helped boost the index's heavyweight financials sector.
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Friday, to finish a tumultuous week almost unchanged, as higher bond yields and solid U.S. bank earnings helped boost the index's heavyweight financials sector.
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.