CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat as Fed minutes weigh

August 18 Canada's main stock index futures pointed to a flat opening on Thursday, a day after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting showed policymakers were divided over whether to raise interest rates soon.

The minutes, released on Wednesday afternoon, helped the index pare losses to end barely lower on Wednesday.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.02 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.04 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. The S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.01 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.07 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Canadian oil producer Pacific Exploration & Production Corp said on Wednesday that a majority of its creditors approved a restructuring plan, which will help it emerge from bankruptcy.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Bank of Montreal : Barclays raises target price to C$75 from C$70; "underweight"

NorthWest Healthcare : National Bank Financial ups target to C$11 from C$10.5

TransGlobe Energy Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises target to C$4 from C$3; "buy"

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1348.2; +0.41 percent

US crude : $46.93; +0.3 percent

Brent crude : $49.68; -0.34 percent

LME 3-month copper : $4828; +1.13 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 265,000; Prior 266,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 262,750

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.140 mln; Prior 2.155 mln

0830 Philly Fed Business Index for August: Expected 2.0; Prior -2.9

0830 Philly Fed 6M Index for August: Prior 33.70

0830 Philly Fed Capex Index for August: Prior 15.10

0830 Philly Fed Employment for August: Prior -1.60

0830 Philly Fed Prices Paid for August: Prior 9.90

0830 Philly Fed New Orders for August: Prior 11.80

1000 Leading index change mm for July: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.3 pct

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.28) (Reporting by Sai Sharanya Khosla in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)