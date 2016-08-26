CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat as investors await Yellen's speech

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
August 26 Stock futures pointed to a flat opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday as investors awaited a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen for a clearer picture on U.S. rate hikes.
Investors were wary of Yellen hinting at a near-term interest rate hike, which could divert some of the liquidity that has underpinned riskier assets worldwide, though others predicted she would strike a more equivocal note.
September futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.05 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canada's main share index edged higher on Thursday as the materials group pared some recent losses before the start of a global central bankers' gathering and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce rose after better-than-expected earnings.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.02 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures were unchanged and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.05 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canadian miner Kinross Gold Corp said it has suspended operations at its Maricunga gold mine in Chile, and will lay off 300 employees after a judicial decision upheld a regulator's move to shut down the water system linked to the mine.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
CIBC : National Bank Financial raises target to C$98 from C$95; rating "underperform"
Polaris Infrastructure : Canaccord Genuity raises target to C$18.50 from C$12
Toronto-Dominion Bank : National Bank Financial raises target to C$61 from C$60
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1323.1; +0.23 percent
US crude : $47.13; -0.42 percent
Brent crude : $49.35; -0.64 percent
LME 3-month copper : $4642; +0.35 percent
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
0830 Advance Wholesale Inventory for July: Prior 0.3
0830 Advance Retail Inventory Ex Auto for July: Prior 0.2
0830 Advance goods trade balance for July: Prior -64.54 bln
0830 Corporate profits preliminary for Q2: Prior 8.1 pct
0830 GDP 2nd estimate for Q2: Expected 1.1 pct; Prior 1.2 pct
0830 GDP sales preliminary for Q2: Expected 2.4 pct; Prior 2.4 pct
0830 GDP cons spending preliminary for Q2: Prior 4.2 pct
0830 GDP deflator preliminary for Q2: Expected 2.2 pct; Prior 2.2 pct
0830 Core PCE prices preliminary for Q2: Expected 1.7 pct; Prior 1.7 pct
0830 PCE prices preliminary for Q2: Expected 1.9 pct; Prior 1.9 pct
1000 U Mich Sentiment Final for August: Expected 90.6; Prior 90.4
1000 U Mich Conditions Final for August: Expected 107.4; Prior 106.1
1000 U Mich Expectations Final for August: Expected 81.0; Prior 80.3
1000 U Mich 1year inflation final for August: Prior 2.5 pct
1000 U Mich 5-year inflation final for August: Prior 2.6 pct
1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 137.8
1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 8.4 pct
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as heavyweight financial shares climbed, offsetting losses for energy and mining stocks as commodities fell.
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16