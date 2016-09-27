CANADA STOCKS-Futures rise after U.S. presidential debate

Sept 27 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as investors awarded the first U.S. presidential debate to Democrat Hillary Clinton over Republican Donald Trump.

Markets have tended to see Clinton as the candidate of the status quo, while few are sure what a Trump presidency might mean for U.S. foreign policy, international trade deals or the domestic economy.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.09 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's benchmark stock index fell in a broad retreat on Monday, tracking U.S. indexes lower as investors took a cautious turn ahead of the presidential debate and as energy shares failed to move higher with a bounce in crude oil prices.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.24 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.28 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.28 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s ; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORY

Rogers Communications Inc will incur third-quarter losses of between C$100 million ($76 million) to C$140 million as its joint venture, Shomi video streaming service, is shut down, the Canadian company said on Monday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc : Dundee cuts target price to C$0.75 from C$1.10; rating "buy"

Novagold Resources Inc : J.P. Morgan raises to "overweight" from "neutral"

Laurentian Bank of Canada : Canaccord Genuity starts with "buy" rating; C$54.00 price target

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,337; -0.21 pct

US crude : $45.22; -1.52 pct

Brent crude : $46.57; -1.65 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,808; -0.69 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0855 Redbook mm: Prior -0.5 pct

0855 Redbook yy: Prior 0.2 pct

0900 CaseShiller 20 mm SA for July: Expected 0.0 pct; Prior -0.1 pct

0900 CaseShiller 20 mm NSA for July: Prior 0.8 pct

0900 CaseShiller 20 yy for July: Expected 5.1 pct; Prior 5.1 pct

0945 Markit Services PMI Flash for September: Expected 51.1

1000 Consumer Confidence for September: Expected 99.0; Prior 101.1

1000 Rich Fed Composite Index for September: Prior -11

1000 Rich Fed, Services Index for September: Prior 0

1000 Rich Fed Manufacturing Shipments for September: Prior -14

1030 Texas Service Sector Outlook for September: Prior -5.0

1030 Dallas Fed Services Revenue for September: Prior 6.5

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.32) (Reporting by Sai Sharanya Khosla in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)