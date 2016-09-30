CANADA STOCKS-Futures up after better-than-expected GDP data

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
Sept 30 Futures on Canada's main stock index pointed to a higher opening after data showed that the country's economy got off to a stronger-than-expected start in the third quarter.
The economy was helped by a rebound in oil and gas extraction that had been disrupted by wildfires in Alberta earlier this year, data from Statistics Canada showed.
December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.12 percent at 8:45 a.m. ET.
Canadian producer prices fell 0.5 percent in August, according to Statistics Canada data.
Canada's main stock index rose to a one-week high on Thursday as energy stocks added to sharp gains from one day before on a surprise agreement by OPEC to cut crude output.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.08 percent at 8:45 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.12 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.06 percent.
TOP STORIES
A judge in Argentina ruled to keep Barrick Gold Corp's operations at Veladero mine suspended, saying repairs were not sufficient to reopen it after a leak of processing solution containing cyanide earlier this month.
Royal Bank of Canada is cutting 15 investment banking jobs in London amid a slowdown in activity in the region, sources familiar with the matter said.
Tundra Energy Marketing Ltd, a privately held Canadian energy infrastructure company, agreed to buy a regional pipeline system from an affiliate of Enbridge Income Fund for C$1.075 billion ($817 million).
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Encana Corp : Citigroup raises to "buy"
Magna International Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $57 from $55
BlackBerry Ltd : Imperial Capital raises price target to $8.50 from $7; rating "in line"
COMMODITIES AT 8:45 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,326.10; +0.16 pct
U.S. crude : $47.80; -0.02 pct
Brent crude : $48.99; -0.57 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,857.50; +0.30 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
0830 Personal consumption real mm for August: Actual -0.1 pct; Prior 0.3 pct
0830 Personal income mm for August: Actual 0.2 pct; Prior 0.4 pct
0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for August: Actual 0 pct; Revised 0.4 pct
0830 Core PCE price index mm for August: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.1 pct
0830 Core PCE price index yy for August: Actual 1.7 pct; Prior 1.6 pct
0830 PCE price index mm for August: Actual 0.1 pct; Prior 0.0 pct
0830 PCE price index yy for August: Actual 1.0 pct; Prior 0.8 pct
0945 Chicago PMI for September: Expected 52; Prior 51.5
1000 U Mich Sentiment Final for September: Expected 90; Prior 89.8
1000 U Mich Conditions Final for September: Expected 104.0; Prior 103.5
1000 U Mich Expectations Final for September: Expected 81.0; Prior 81.1
1000 U Mich 1 year Inflation final for September: Prior 2.3 pct
1000 U Mich 5-year Inflation final for September: Prior 2.5 pct
1030 ECRI Weekly Index : Prior 138.9
1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 8.8 pct
1300 Dallas fed PCE for August: Prior 0.8 pct
Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.32) (Reporting by Sai Sharanya Khosla in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr and Maju Samuel)
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16