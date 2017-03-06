CANADA STOCKS-Futures indicate lower open as oil prices weigh

Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock
index on Monday, as oil prices slipped on concerns over China's
economic growth and Russia's oil output.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.09
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed
at a 1-week high on Friday as oil prices gained and Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen pointed to a U.S. interest rate hike
this month, while investors embraced recent strengthening of the
Canadian economy.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.12 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.25 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.18 percent.
TOP STORIES
Hydro One Ltd is in talks to buy municipal
electricity distributor Toronto Hydro Corp for about C$3 billion
as the city of Toronto explores options to finance various
infrastructure projects, people with knowledge of the matter
told Reuters.
Hudson's Bay Co , owner of the Lord & Taylor and
Saks Fifth Avenue retail chains, has yet to line up equity
financing for a bid for Macy's Inc , over a month after
approaching its U.S. peer, people familiar with the matter said.
The Keystone XL oil pipeline does not need to be made from
U.S. steel, despite an executive order by President Donald Trump
days after he took office requiring domestic steel in new
pipelines, the White House said on Friday.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Alimentation Couche Tard : National Bank cuts
target price to C$74 from C$77
Toronto-Dominion Bank : KBW raises target price to
C$68 from C$66
Transcontinental Inc : National Bank raises target
price to C$25 from C$23
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1230; +0.37 percent
US crude : $52.97; -0.68 percent
Brent crude : $55.51; -0.7 percent
LME 3-month copper : $5856; -1.03 percent
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
10:00 Durables ex-defense, R mm for Jan: Prior 1.5 pct
10:00 Durable goods, R mm for Jan: Prior 1.8 pct
10:00 Factory orders mm for Jan: Expected 1.0 pct; Prior 1.3
pct
10:00 Durables ex-transport R mm for Jan: Prior -0.2 pct
10:00 Nondefense cap ex-air R mm for Jan: Prior -0.4 pct
10:00 Factory ex-transport mm for Jan: Prior 2.1 pct
($1 = C$1.34)
(Reporting by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)