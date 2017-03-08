版本:
CANADA STOCKS-Futures little changed ahead of housing data

    March 8 Canadian stock futures were little
changed on Wednesday as investors awaited February's housing
market data.
    March futures on the S&P TSX index         were down 0.07
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
    Data on housing starts for February will be released at 8:15
a.m. ET, followed by January building permits and labor
productivity data for the fourth quarter, due at 8:30 a.m. ET
        
    Housing starts for last month are forecast to dip only
slightly to 200,000 from 207,400, suggesting that activity in
the country's housing market is not slowing just yet.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed
down 0.13 percent at 15,608.78 on Tuesday as lower commodity
prices weighed on mining and energy shares, while the industrial
and financial services groups also lost ground.             
    Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures         were
down 0.04 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
       were down 0.04 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
       were down 0.02 percent.     
    
    TOP STORIES          
    Canada posted a third consecutive monthly trade surplus in
January, the first such stretch since 2014, in another signal
that the economy is gaining momentum after slumping for more
than two years due to low oil prices.             
    David Baazov, who is facing insider trading charges stemming
from his time as chief executive officer of Amaya Inc         ,
said on Tuesday that he pocketed C$133 million from the sale of
close to 30 percent of the shares he held in the online gambling
company.             
    
    ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS         
    Agellan Commercial REIT           : CIBC raises target price
to C$11.75 from C$11
    Bellatrix Exploration         : Canaccord Genuity raises
rating to "speculative buy" from "hold"
    Brookfield Renewable Partners LP           : CIBC raises
target price to C$45 from C$44
    
    COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET           
    Gold futures       : $1212.2; -0.24 percent       
    US crude       : $52.57; -1.07 percent      
    Brent crude        : $55.34; -1.02 percent      
    LME 3-month copper        : $5795; +0.4 percent        
    
    U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
    08:15 ADP national employment for Feb: Expected 190,000;
Prior 246,000
    08:30 Labor costs revised for Q4: Expected 1.6 pct; Prior
1.7 pct
    08:30 Productivity revised for Q4: Expected 1.5 pct; Prior
1.3 pct
    10:00 Wholesale inventory, R mm for Jan: Expected -0.1 pct;
Prior -0.1 pct
    10:00 Wholesale sales mm for Jan: Expected 0.5 pct; Prior
2.6 pct
    11:00 TR IPSOS PCSI for Mar: Prior 59.90
    
 ($1 = C$1.34)

 (Reporting by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)
