CANADA STOCKS-Futures drop as oil prices fall; Fed in focus

Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock
index on Thursday as U.S. crude prices fell below $50 per barrel
and investors geared up for a likely increase in interest rate
this month by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.17
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
New home prices data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed
down 0.72 percent at 15,496.98 on Wednesday, falling more than
100 points as a sharp drop in oil prices weighed on energy
shares, while the financial and industrial groups also lost
ground.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.12 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.1 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.07 percent.
TOP STORIES
Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to sell most of its
Canadian oil sands assets for $8.5 billion, the latest
international oil major to withdraw from the costly projects,
which are among the most carbon heavy.
Taiwan's Cathay Financial Holding Co is in
exclusive talks to acquire the Malaysian unit of Canada's Bank
of Nova Scotia , in a deal that could be valued at
around $200 million to $300 million.
Canadian auto parts maker Linamar Corp on Wednesday
reported a 21.8 percent increase in quarterly profit, helped in
part by the acquisition of France's Montupet SA last year.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Pretium Resources Inc : RBC raises rating to
"outperform" from "sector perform"
Yellow Pages Ltd : Canaccord Genuity cuts rating to
"speculative buy" from "buy"
Bellatrix Exploration : Canaccord Genuity raises
rating to "speculative buy" from "hold"
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1204.5; -0.33 percent
US crude : $49.3; -2.29 percent
Brent crude : $52.15; -2.13 percent
LME 3-month copper : $5667.5; -1.74 percent
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
08:30 Import prices mm for Feb: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior 0.4
pct
08:30 Export prices mm for Feb: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.1
pct
08:30 Initial jobless claims: Expected 235,000; Prior
223,000
08:30 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 234,250
08:30 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.060 mln; Prior
2.066 mln
(Reporting by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)