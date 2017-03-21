CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures higher as oil prices rise

March 21 Stock futures pointed to a higher
opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as oil prices
rose on expectations that OPEC-led output cut would be extended
beyond June.
OPEC sources have indicated the group's members
increasingly favor an extension but want the backing of non-OPEC
oil producers, which have yet to deliver fully on existing cuts.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.18
percent at 7:10 a.m. ET.
Retail sales, due at 8:30 am. ET, are expected to have risen
1.1 pct in Jan.
Canada's benchmark stock index retreated on Monday as oil
prices fell and heavyweight energy and financial shares lost
ground, while the prospect of higher U.S. interest rates
pressured defensive sectors, such as telecoms.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.04 percent at 7:10 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.16 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
rose 1.19 percent.
TOP STORIES
Dominion Diamond Corp and fellow Canadian diamond
miner Stornoway Diamond Corp have held talks about a
potential merger in recent months, people familiar with the
matter said on Monday.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
AutoCanada Inc ACQ.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$20 from
C$22
BCE Inc BCE.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$60 from C$59
Stella-Jones Inc SJ.TO: Desjardins cuts to hold from buy
COMMODITIES AT 7:10 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1,232.7; -0.11 pct
US crude: $48.52; +0.62 pct
Brent crude: $51.99; +0.72 pct
LME 3-month copper: $5,825.50; -0.93 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
08:30 Current account for Q4: Expected -128.2 bln; Prior
-113.0 bln
($1= C$1.33)
(Reporting by Astha Rawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)