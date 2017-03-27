REFILE-CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures lower after Trump's healthcare setback

(Corrects to add dateline)
March 27 Canadian stock futures slipped on
Monday as investors fretted over U.S. President Donald Trump's
ability to push through his agenda of tax cuts and fiscal
spending after his party pulled the healthcare reform bill on
Friday.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.19
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.63 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.78 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.69 percent.
Canada's main stock edged higher on Friday, led by
consumer-related stocks, while U.S. approval of the Keystone XL
pipeline gave TransCanada Corp a boost before some
gains were pared.
(Morning News Call newsletter here
; The Day Ahead newsletter here)
TOP STORIES
Canadian diamond miner Dominion Diamond Corp, which
is being pursued by Washington Cos and Stornoway Diamond Corp
, said it would explore strategic alternatives,
including a sale.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
BRP Inc: Desjardins raises target price to C$35
from C$33
Klondex Mines Ltd: CIBC cuts price target to C$7
from C$7.50
K Bro Linen Inc: National Bank Financial cuts
target price to C$37 from C$45
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1,255.9; +0.62 pct
US crude: $47.55; -0.88 pct
Brent crude: $50.51; -0.57 pct
LME 3-month copper: $5,709; -1.64 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
10:30 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for Mar: Prior
24.50
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.34)
(Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)