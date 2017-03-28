CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures indicate higher start

March 28 Canada's main stock index futures were trading modestly higher on Tuesday as investors looked past President Donald Trump's setback on healthcare reform to his planned stimulus policies.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.04 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index advanced on Monday, helped by strength in gold-mining shares amid heightened demand for safe-haven assets like precious metals.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.05 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.03 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.1 percent.

No major economic releases are scheduled in Canada.

(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)

TOP STORIES

Russian diamond miner Alrosa is not interested in buying Canada's Dominion Diamond Corp,, Alrosa's Chief Executive Sergey Ivanov said.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Detour Gold Corp: RBC cuts target price to C$20 from C$23; rating "sector perform"

Heroux-Devtek Inc: Raymond James cuts target price to C$13 from C$14.50

Newcastle Gold Ltd: Canaccord Genuity starts coverage with "speculative buy" rating; C$1.50 target price

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1254.20; -0.12 percent

US crude: $48.13; +0.84 percent

Brent crude: $51.15; +0.79 percent

LME 3-month copper: $5803; +0.75 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

08:30 Advance goods trade balance for Feb: Prior -$68.84 bln

08:30 Advance Wholesale Inventory for Feb: Prior -0.3

08:30 Advance Retail Inventory Ex Auto for Feb: Prior 0.0

09:00 CaseShiller 20 MM SA for Jan: Expected 0.7 pct; Prior 0.9 pct

09:00 CaseShiller 20 MM NSA for Jan: Prior 0.3 pct

09:00 CaseShiller 20 YY for Jan: Expected 5.6 pct; Prior 5.6 pct

10:00 Consumer Confidence for Mar: Expected 114.0; Prior 114.8

10:00 Rich Fed Comp. Index for Mar: Prior 17

10:00 Rich Fed, Services Index for Mar: Prior 15

10:00 Rich Fed Manufacturing Shipments for Mar: Prior 16

10:30 Texas Service Sector Outlook for Mar: Prior 15.6

10:30 Dallas Fed Services Revenue for Mar: Prior 14.1

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

($1= C$1.34) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)