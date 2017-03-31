CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures dip as oil slips; GDP data eyed

March 31 Canadian stock futures fell on Friday ahead of GDP data for January, which is expected to show that the economy grew at a similar pace compared to a month earlier.

Futures were also weighed down by oil prices, which fell after a three-day rally.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.21 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Monthly GDP data for January is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

Canada's main stock index pulled back from a one-month high on Thursday as deal-related news pressured shares of Cenovus Energy Inc and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce .

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.18 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.26 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.17 percent.

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

BlackBerry Ltd reported a smaller quarterly loss as operating costs nearly halved. The company's net loss narrowed to $47 million, or 10 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 28, from $238 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Cenovus Energy Inc: Instinet cuts target price to C$18 from C$20

Dollarama Inc: CIBC raises target price to C$125 from C$111

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,241.3; -0.3 pct

US crude: $50.09; -0.52 pct

Brent crude: $52.58; -0.72 pct

LME 3-month copper: $5,860; -1.61 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

08:30 Personal consumption real mm for Feb: Prior -0.3 pct

08:30 Personal income mm for Feb: Expected +0.4 pct; Prior

+0.4 pct

08:30 Consumption adjusted mm for Feb: Expected +0.2 pct;

Prior +0.2 pct

08:30 Core PCE price index mm for Feb: Expected +0.2 pct;

Prior +0.3 pct

08:30 Core PCE price index yy for Feb: Prior +1.7 pct

08:30 PCE price index mm for Feb: Prior +0.4 pct

08:30 PCE price index yy for Feb: Prior +1.9 pct

09:00 Dallas Fed PCE for Feb: Prior +2.4 pct

09:45 Chicago PMI for Mar: Expected +56.9; Prior +57.4

10:00 U Mich Sentiment Final for Mar: Expected +97.6; Prior

+97.6

10:00 U Mich Conditions Final for Mar: Expected +114.0;

Prior +114.5

10:00 U Mich Expectations Final for Mar: Expected +87.0;

Prior +86.7

10:00 U Mich 1-year inflation final for Mar: Prior +2.4 pct

10:00 U Mich 5-year inflation final for Mar: Prior +2.2 pct

10:30 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior +144.6

10:30 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior +9.0 pct

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

