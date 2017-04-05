CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures indicate a lower start

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on financials and BlackBerry but energy weighs
April 5 Futures pointed to a modestly lower start for Canadian stocks on Wednesday, a day after the main stock index hit their highest in nearly six weeks on gains in shares of mining and energy companies.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.05 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.01 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.08 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.11 percent.
No major Canadian economic releases are scheduled for the day.
(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)
TOP STORIES
Department store retailer Hudson's Bay Co reported a quarterly loss on Tuesday, due in part to an impairment charge related to weak sales at Saks OFF 5TH and Gilt.
Cenovus Energy said on Tuesday it priced a $2.9 billion offering of senior notes to fund the acquisition of assets in Western Canada from ConocoPhillips.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Imperial Oil Ltd: Goldman Sachs cuts rating to "sell" from "neutral"
Rogers Communications Inc: CIBC cuts rating to "neutral" from "outperform"
Trek Mining Inc: National Bank Financial resumes coverage with "outperform" rating
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1251.4; -0.29 percent
US crude: $51.54; +1 percent
Brent crude: $54.69; +0.96 percent
LME 3-month copper: $5850.5; +1.23 percent
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
0815 ADP national employment for Mar: Expected 187,000; Prior 298,000
0945 Markit Composite Final PMI for Mar: Prior 53.2
0945 Markit Services PMI Final for Mar: Prior 52.9
1000 ISM N-Manufacturing PMI for Mar: Expected 57.0; Prior 57.6
1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Business Activity for Mar: Expected 61.5; Prior 63.6
1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Employment Index for Mar: Prior 55.2
1000 ISM N-Manufacturing New Orders Index for Mar: Prior 61.2
1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Price Paid Index for Mar: Prior 57.7
Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.34) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
