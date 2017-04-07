CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat after U.S. missile strike on Syria

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on financials and BlackBerry but energy weighs
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday after the Victoria Day holiday Monday, bolstered by bank stocks and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares.
April 7 Futures on Canada's main stock index were little changed on Friday as investors turned cautious after the United States fired missiles at a Syrian government airbase.
Oil prices hit a one-month high after the attacks, which raised concerns that the conflict could spread in the oil-rich region.
Investors are also awaiting the Canadian monthly jobs report, due at 8:30 a.m. ET. The report is expected to show the country added just 5,000 jobs in March, after a strong February, when the economy added 15,300 jobs.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.02 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
The Ivey Purchasing Managers Index data for March is scheduled for release at 10 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index climbed modestly on Thursday, helped by energy and financial stocks, but the market was mostly subdued ahead of a big meeting between the United States and China, and employment data due on Friday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.01 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.01 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.01 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)
TOP STORIES
Canadian department store operator Hudson's Bay Co said it planned to invest around 400 million euros ($425 million) in Europe this year in a bid to grow its sales there by 20 percent over the next two years.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Bombardier Inc: Goldman Sachs raises rating to "buy" from "neutral"
Cascades Inc: CIBC raises target price to C$19 from C$17
Cenovus Energy Inc: BMO cuts target price to C$17 from C$20
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1262; +0.94 percent
US crude: $52.17; +0.91 percent
Brent crude: $55.25; +0.66 percent
LME 3-month copper: $5809; -0.84 percent
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
08:30 Non-Farm payrolls for Mar: Expected 180,000; Prior 235,000
08:30 Private payrolls for Mar: Expected 175,000; Prior 227,000
08:30 Manufacturing payrolls for Mar: Expected 15,000; Prior 28,000
08:30 Government payrolls for Mar: Prior 8,000
08:30 Unemployment rate for Mar: Expected 4.7 pct; Prior 4.7 pct
08:30 Average earnings mm for Mar: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.2 pct
08:30 Average workweek hours for Mar: Expected 34.4 hrs; Prior 34.4 hrs
08:30 Labor force participation for Mar: Prior 63.0 pct
08:30 U6 underemployment for Mar: Prior 9.2 pct
10:00 Wholesale inventory(y), R mm for Feb: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior 0.4 pct
10:00 Wholesale sales mm for Feb: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior -0.1 pct
10:30 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 144.1
10:30 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 7.9 pct
15:00 Consumer credit for Feb: Expected 13.90 bln; Prior 8.79 bln
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.34) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday after the Victoria Day holiday Monday, bolstered by bank stocks and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares.
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, following the Victoria Day holiday on Monday, as financial stocks led broad gains and BlackBerry jumped more than 8 percent.
May 23 Canada's index futures pointed to a higher opening for the main stock exchange on Tuesday, after the Victoria Day holiday on Monday.