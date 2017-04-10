CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures little changed amid geopolitical concerns

April 10 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Monday as investors remained cautious amid rising global geopolitical tensions.

U.S. military strikes against Syria last week over its alleged use of chemical weapons are a warning to other nations, including North Korea, that "a response is likely" if they pose a danger, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Sunday.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.03 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp is scheduled to release its annualized housing starts data for March at 8:15 a.m. ET. .

Canada's main stock index dipped on Friday as financial and natural resource shares lost ground, while concerns about escalating geopolitical tensions after U.S. missile strikes in Syria prompted a risk-off sentiment among investors.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.05 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.05 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.06 percent.

TOP STORIES

Shares of Barrick Gold could rise 30 percent in the next year as the gold-mining company, which began restructuring three years ago, develops new projects and increases production, according to the April 10 edition of Barron's.

In Beijing's latest push to attract foreign investment into the country's $9 trillion bond market, China's state-owned clearing house said on Saturday that it will work with Canada's TMX Group to expedite cross-border investments.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Canada Goose Holdings Inc: Wells Fargo starts coverage with "outperform" rating

Hudson's Bay Co: BMO cuts target price to C$31 from C$35

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1249.80; -0.36 percent

US crude: $52.63; +0.75 percent

Brent crude: $55.72; +0.87 percent

LME 3-month copper: $5781.50; -0.9 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

10:00 Employment Trends for Mar: Prior 131.4

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

