CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures indicate slightly higher open

April 11 Canada's main stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher start on Tuesday, with June futures on the S&P TSX index up 0.12 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Globally, nervous investors turned to the safety of gold, government bonds and the yen as concerns mounted about possible U.S. military strikes in the Middle East and the Korean Peninsula.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.02 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were unchanged and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.01 percent.

The S&P/TSX composite index ended higher on Monday, with energy stocks leading broad gains as the price of oil rose.

No major Canadian economic releases are scheduled for the day.

(Morning News Call newsletter tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh; The Day Ahead newsletter: tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi)

TOP STORIES

Bombardier Inc said its board of directors approved a proposal to slash Executive Chairman Pierre Beaudoin's pay by $1.4 million, bringing his 2016 compensation to $3.8 million, equal to his remuneration for 2015.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Imperial Oil Ltd: Barclays cuts target price to C$48 from C$50

Transalta Renewables Inc: National Bank Financial raises target price to C$15.00 from C$14.50

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1255.4; +0.34 percent

US crude: $53.13; +0.09 percent

Brent crude: $56.05; +0.13 percent

LME 3-month copper: $5769.5; +0.39 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

10:00 JOLTS job openings for Feb: Expected 5.655 mln; Prior 5.626 mln

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

($1= C$1.33) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)