CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures indicate slightly higher open

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on financials and BlackBerry but energy weighs
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday after the Victoria Day holiday Monday, bolstered by bank stocks and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares.
Globally, nervous investors turned to the safety of gold, government bonds and the yen as concerns mounted about possible U.S. military strikes in the Middle East and the Korean Peninsula.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.02 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were unchanged and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.01 percent.
No major Canadian economic releases are scheduled for the day.
(Morning News Call newsletter tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh; The Day Ahead newsletter: tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi)
TOP STORIES
Bombardier Inc said its board of directors approved a proposal to slash Executive Chairman Pierre Beaudoin's pay by $1.4 million, bringing his 2016 compensation to $3.8 million, equal to his remuneration for 2015.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Imperial Oil Ltd: Barclays cuts target price to C$48 from C$50
Transalta Renewables Inc: National Bank Financial raises target price to C$15.00 from C$14.50
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1255.4; +0.34 percent
US crude: $53.13; +0.09 percent
Brent crude: $56.05; +0.13 percent
LME 3-month copper: $5769.5; +0.39 percent
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
10:00 JOLTS job openings for Feb: Expected 5.655 mln; Prior 5.626 mln
($1= C$1.33) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
