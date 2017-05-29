CANADA STOCKS-Futures lower as oil, commodities prices drop

May 29 Stock futures pointed to a slightly lower
opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil and
commodity prices weakened.
Oil prices slipped as increased U.S. drilling activity
outweighed an OPEC-led push to tighten supply.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.07
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET (1115GMT).
No economic data is scheduled for release.
U.S. stock markets are closed for Memorial day.
Canada's main stock index ended barely higher in subdued
trade on Friday as small gains for some big banks and a boost
for gold miners from higher bullion prices were offset by
declines in pipeline companies and railway stocks.
TOP STORIES
Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings plans to sell a
12.2 percent stake in its Indian joint venture insurer ICICI
Lombard in a deal that will value the company at 203 billion
rupees, the Indian company said on Saturday.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Blackberry Ltd: Raymond James cuts rating to
"market perform" from "outperform"
Sandvine Corp: National Bank of Canada raises price
target to C$4.50 from C$3.25
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1,268.5; -0.09 pct
U.S. crude: $49.62; -0.32 pct
Brent crude: $52.01; -0.27 pct
LME 3-month copper: $5,667.15; -0.99 pct
