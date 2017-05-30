CANADA STOCKS-Futures little changed ahead of economic data

May 30 Stock futures pointed to a flat opening
for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as investors await
economic data to assess the health of the economy.
Canada's current account deficit is expected to have
increased to C$12 bln in the first quarter from C$10.73 bln in
the previous quarter. The report is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Producer prices data for April is also scheduled to be
released at the same time.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.02
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index edged higher on Monday in light
trading volume, as gains for several big banks that reported
earnings last week offset losses for resource stocks.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.16 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.19 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were
down 0.12 percent.
TOP STORIES
Bank of Nova Scotia beat expectations for
second-quarter results, helped by a strong performance in its
international and investment banking business.
Canadian National Railway Co on Monday said it had
reached a tentative agreement with a union representing 3,000
conductors, ahead of a looming strike deadline at Canada's
largest railroad.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Teck Resources Ltd: JP Morgan raises to
"overweight" from "neutral"
Boyd Group Income Fund: RBC raises target price
to C$105 from C$94
Dragonwave Inc: CIBC cuts to
"underperformer-speculative" from "outperformer-speculative"
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1,264.9; -0.39 pct
US crude: $49.61; -0.38 pct
Brent crude: $51.85; -0.80 pct
LME 3-month copper: $5,626; -0.56 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
08:30 Personal consumption real mm for April: Prior 0.3 pct
08:30 Personal income mm for April: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior
0.2 pct
08:30 Consumption, adjusted mm for April: Expected 0.4 pct;
Prior 0.0 pct
08:30 Core PCE price index mm for April: Expected 0.1 pct;
Prior -0.1 pct
08:30 Core PCE price index yy for April: Prior 1.6 pct
08:30 PCE price index mm for April: Prior -0.2 pct
08:30 PCE price index yy for April: Prior 1.8 pct
09:00 Dallas fed PCE for April: Prior 0.8 pct
09:00 CaseShiller 20 mm SA for March: Expected 0.9 pct;
Prior 0.7 pct
09:00 CaseShiller 20 mm NSA for March: Prior 0.4 pct
09:00 CaseShiller 20 yy for March: Expected 5.7 pct; Prior
5.9 pct
10:00 Consumer Confidence for May: Expected 119.8; Prior
120.3
10:30 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for May: Prior
16.80
($1= C$1.35)
(Reporting by Sai Sharanya Khosla in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)