CANADA STOCKS-Futures little changed ahead of economic data

May 30 Stock futures pointed to a flat opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as investors await economic data to assess the health of the economy.

Canada's current account deficit is expected to have increased to C$12 bln in the first quarter from C$10.73 bln in the previous quarter. The report is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Producer prices data for April is also scheduled to be released at the same time.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.02 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index edged higher on Monday in light trading volume, as gains for several big banks that reported earnings last week offset losses for resource stocks.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.16 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.19 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.12 percent.

TOP STORIES

Bank of Nova Scotia beat expectations for second-quarter results, helped by a strong performance in its international and investment banking business.

Canadian National Railway Co on Monday said it had reached a tentative agreement with a union representing 3,000 conductors, ahead of a looming strike deadline at Canada's largest railroad.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Teck Resources Ltd: JP Morgan raises to "overweight" from "neutral"

Boyd Group Income Fund: RBC raises target price to C$105 from C$94

Dragonwave Inc: CIBC cuts to "underperformer-speculative" from "outperformer-speculative"

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,264.9; -0.39 pct

US crude: $49.61; -0.38 pct

Brent crude: $51.85; -0.80 pct

LME 3-month copper: $5,626; -0.56 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

08:30 Personal consumption real mm for April: Prior 0.3 pct

08:30 Personal income mm for April: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior 0.2 pct

08:30 Consumption, adjusted mm for April: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior 0.0 pct

08:30 Core PCE price index mm for April: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior -0.1 pct

08:30 Core PCE price index yy for April: Prior 1.6 pct

08:30 PCE price index mm for April: Prior -0.2 pct

08:30 PCE price index yy for April: Prior 1.8 pct

09:00 Dallas fed PCE for April: Prior 0.8 pct

09:00 CaseShiller 20 mm SA for March: Expected 0.9 pct; Prior 0.7 pct

09:00 CaseShiller 20 mm NSA for March: Prior 0.4 pct

09:00 CaseShiller 20 yy for March: Expected 5.7 pct; Prior 5.9 pct

10:00 Consumer Confidence for May: Expected 119.8; Prior 120.3

10:30 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for May: Prior 16.80

