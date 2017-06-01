CANADA STOCKS-Futures edge higher as oil prices rise

June 1 Stock futures indicate a slightly higher
opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices
rose from their three-week lows.
Industry data showed a big draw in U.S. crude stocks,
suggesting that the world's largest oil market could be
tightening faster than expected.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.06
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as a slide in
oil prices squeezed energy companies, while a quarterly report
on the country's economy cast a cloud over financial shares.
Markit Manufacturing PMI for May is due at 9:30 a.m. ET.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
unchanged at 7:15 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures were up
0.08 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.16
percent.
TOP STORIES
Canada on Wednesday greeted reports that U.S. President
Donald Trump was leaning toward withdrawal from a pact on
climate change by saying it would "keep marching on" with the
rest of the world to combat global warming.
Asanko Gold Inc on Wednesday disputed claims by
U.S. hedge fund Muddy Waters that the Canadian company would run
out of cash due to problems with its Ghana mining operations.
Kinder Morgan Inc's Trans Mountain pipeline
expansion has "met every test" in its bid to attain approval,
the company said on Wednesday, responding to a vow by the
British Columbia province's de facto incoming government to
block the project.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
National Bank Of Canada: Eight Capital raises target
price to C$62 from C$60
Cae Inc: Desjardins raises target price to C$25
from C$23
Bank of Nova Scotia: Barclays raises price target
to C$86 from C$84; "overweight"
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1,266; -0.6 pct
US crude: $48.47; +0.29 pct
Brent crude: $50.76; -0.02 pct
LME 3-month copper: $5,665.50; -0.29 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
08:15 ADP national employment for May: Expected 185,000;
Prior 177,000
08:30 Initial jobless claims: Expected 239,000; Prior
234,000
08:30 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 235,250
08:30 Continued jobless claims: Expected 1.920 mln; Prior
1.923 mln
09:45 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final for May: Prior 52.5
10:00 Construction spending mm for April: Expected 0.5 pct;
Prior -0.2 pct
10:00 ISM Manufacturing PMI for May: Expected 54.5; Prior
54.8
10:00 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for May: Expected 66.4;
Prior 68.5
10:00 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for May: Expected
52.8; Prior 52.0
10:00 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for May: Prior 57.5
15:30 Domestic car sales for May: Expected 4.71 mln; Prior
4.70 mln
15:30 Total vehicle sales for May: Expected 16.90 mln; Prior
16.88 mln
15:30 Domestic truck sales for May: Expected 8.50 mln; Prior
8.58 mln
15:30 All car sales for May: Prior 6.42 mln
15:30 All truck sales for May: Prior 10.46 mln
($1= C$1.35)
