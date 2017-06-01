CANADA STOCKS-Futures edge higher as oil prices rise

June 1 Stock futures indicate a slightly higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices rose from their three-week lows.

Industry data showed a big draw in U.S. crude stocks, suggesting that the world's largest oil market could be tightening faster than expected.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.06 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as a slide in oil prices squeezed energy companies, while a quarterly report on the country's economy cast a cloud over financial shares.

Markit Manufacturing PMI for May is due at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were unchanged at 7:15 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.08 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.16 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canada on Wednesday greeted reports that U.S. President Donald Trump was leaning toward withdrawal from a pact on climate change by saying it would "keep marching on" with the rest of the world to combat global warming.

Asanko Gold Inc on Wednesday disputed claims by U.S. hedge fund Muddy Waters that the Canadian company would run out of cash due to problems with its Ghana mining operations.

Kinder Morgan Inc's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion has "met every test" in its bid to attain approval, the company said on Wednesday, responding to a vow by the British Columbia province's de facto incoming government to block the project.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

National Bank Of Canada: Eight Capital raises target price to C$62 from C$60

Cae Inc: Desjardins raises target price to C$25 from C$23

Bank of Nova Scotia: Barclays raises price target to C$86 from C$84; "overweight"

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,266; -0.6 pct

US crude: $48.47; +0.29 pct

Brent crude: $50.76; -0.02 pct

LME 3-month copper: $5,665.50; -0.29 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

08:15 ADP national employment for May: Expected 185,000; Prior 177,000

08:30 Initial jobless claims: Expected 239,000; Prior 234,000

08:30 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 235,250

08:30 Continued jobless claims: Expected 1.920 mln; Prior 1.923 mln

09:45 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final for May: Prior 52.5

10:00 Construction spending mm for April: Expected 0.5 pct; Prior -0.2 pct

10:00 ISM Manufacturing PMI for May: Expected 54.5; Prior 54.8

10:00 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for May: Expected 66.4; Prior 68.5

10:00 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for May: Expected 52.8; Prior 52.0

10:00 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for May: Prior 57.5

15:30 Domestic car sales for May: Expected 4.71 mln; Prior 4.70 mln

15:30 Total vehicle sales for May: Expected 16.90 mln; Prior 16.88 mln

15:30 Domestic truck sales for May: Expected 8.50 mln; Prior 8.58 mln

15:30 All car sales for May: Prior 6.42 mln

15:30 All truck sales for May: Prior 10.46 mln

($1= C$1.35)