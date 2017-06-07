CANADA STOCKS-Futures lower as oil dips on concerns of rising output

June 7 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening
for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday as oil prices
declined over renewed concerns about the effectiveness of
OPEC-led production cuts.
Rising U.S. crude oil production, and ongoing diplomatic
tensions in the Middle East could hamper the decision taken by
OPEC and other producers to extend oil output cuts.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.12
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Building permits data for April is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Tuesday as a surge in
oil and gold prices sent energy and mining companies rallying.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.01 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.01 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were
up 0.08 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canadian dollar-store operator Dollarama Inc
reported a 13.9 percent increase in quarterly profit as
customers on average spent more at its stores.
Bombardier Inc said on Tuesday it was confident of
winning a trade dispute with Boeing Co in the United
States and dismissed industry suggestions that the row could
slow efforts to accelerate sales of its CSeries jet.
Canada will seek to play a larger role on the world stage as
the United States retreats, Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland
said on Tuesday, in remarks underscoring strains between
Washington and its closest allies.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Major Drilling Group International Inc: Paradigm
Capital raises target price to C$9.75 from C$8.50
Sun Life Financial Inc: RBC raises to "outperform"
from "sector perform"
Dollarama Inc: Barclays raises price target to
C$121 from C$115; rating "equal weight"
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1,289.7; -0.42 pct
US crude: $47.87; -0.64 pct
Brent crude: $49.75; -0.76 pct
LME 3-month copper: $5,601; -0.27 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
15:00 Consumer credit for April: Expected 15.50 bln; Prior
16.43 bln
($1= C$1.34)
