UPDATE 1-CANADA STOCKS-Futures remain unchanged despite strong economic data

June 9 Stock futures were little changed for
Canada's main stock index on Friday even as the number of jobs
added in May in the country exceeded expectations.
Statistics Canada reported that the economy added 54,500
jobs in May, mostly in full-time employment, a huge jump from
the Reuters poll, which expected 11,000 jobs to be added.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.03
percent at 8:45 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index gained on Thursday, helped by
rises for some of the country's biggest banking stocks and a
sharp jump in Valeant Pharmaceuticals but weighed down by losses
for gold miners.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.16 percent at 8:45 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures were
up 0.14 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up
0.08 percent.
TOP STORIES
Oil and gas producer Encana Corp said it would sell
its Piceance natural gas assets in northwestern Colorado to
privately held Caerus Oil and Gas LLC for $735 million.
Canada's industrial capacity rose to its highest level since
2007 in the first quarter, lifted by the manufacturing and
construction sectors, data from Statistics Canada showed.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Transcontinental Inc: BMO raises target price to
C$25 from C$22
Transat AT Inc: TD Securities raises price target
to C$7 from C$5
ECN Capital Corp: National Bank of Canada raises
price target to C$5 from C$4.75; rating "outperform"
COMMODITIES AT 8:45 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1,271.6; -0.46 pct
US crude: $45.60; -0.09 pct
Brent crude: $47.85; -0.02 pct
LME 3-month copper: $5,786.50; +0.99 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
10:00 Wholesale inventory(y), R mm for April: Expected 0.2
pct; Prior -0.3 pct
10:00 Wholesale sales mm for April: Prior 0.0 pct
10:30 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 143.7
10:30 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 4.6 pct
($1= C$1.35)
