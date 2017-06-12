CANADA STOCKS-Futures dip reflecting world stocks

June 12 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening
for Canada's main stock index on Monday as global markets faced
a slow start to the week.
Technology stocks fell across Europe and Asia after the
worst day for Apple shares in more than a year, while the euro
and bonds rallied after a bumper weekend for pro-EU and
pro-business politics in France and Italy.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.12
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Friday, led by
financial and energy shares as oil prices gained and a
stronger-than-expected domestic jobs report added to the case
for interest rate hikes from the Bank of Canada.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.18 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. sS&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.26 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.87 percent.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Hudbay Minerals Inc: TD Securities raises to
"action list buy" from "buy"
Russel Metals Inc: TD Securities raises to "buy"
from "hold"
Hudson's Bay Co: CIBC cuts target price to C$10.5
from C$13
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1,268.8; -0.06 pct
US crude: $46.48; +1.42 pct
Brent crude: $48.91; +1.56 pct
LME 3-month copper: $5,796; -0.14 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
1400: Federal budget for May: Prior $182.0 bln
($1= C$1.34)
(Reporting by Sai Sharanya Khosla in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)