CANADA STOCKS-Futures dip reflecting world stocks

June 12 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as global markets faced a slow start to the week.

Technology stocks fell across Europe and Asia after the worst day for Apple shares in more than a year, while the euro and bonds rallied after a bumper weekend for pro-EU and pro-business politics in France and Italy.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.12 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Friday, led by financial and energy shares as oil prices gained and a stronger-than-expected domestic jobs report added to the case for interest rate hikes from the Bank of Canada.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.18 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. sS&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.26 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.87 percent.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Hudbay Minerals Inc: TD Securities raises to "action list buy" from "buy"

Russel Metals Inc: TD Securities raises to "buy" from "hold"

Hudson's Bay Co: CIBC cuts target price to C$10.5 from C$13

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,268.8; -0.06 pct

US crude: $46.48; +1.42 pct

Brent crude: $48.91; +1.56 pct

LME 3-month copper: $5,796; -0.14 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

1400: Federal budget for May: Prior $182.0 bln

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.34) (Reporting by Sai Sharanya Khosla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)